Jordan Love's Comments Shine Light on Clear Matt LaFleur Flaw

The Packers looked like the most dominant team in the NFL when they dismantled the Detroit Lions in Week 1 and the Washington Commanders in Week 2. But their momentum came to a halt with a loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 3. Sunday night's 40-40 tie with the Dallas Cowboys didn't help.

The draw has everyone feeling awkward. But beyond the obvious takeaway that special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia's job should be on the line, Jordan Love also had a damning observation about how the Packers are feeling under Matt LaFleur in the first month of the season.

“There is some disappointment in these last two weeks,” Love said via The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. “...I know we’re still a really good team.”

Jordan Love Puts Spotlight on Matt LaFleur as Packers Keep Beating Themselves

Love’s comments shine a light on the good and the bad that has come with LaFleur. The good news is that LaFleur has been one of the NFL’s most successful coaches since being hired by the Packers in 2019, posting a record of 69-34-1. But even within that mark, there have been times where LaFleur’s teams have had a lack of concentration.

The Packers' 11-6 campaign one year ago looked good on paper but it also came with just one victory over a playoff team. When the Packers matched up with playoff teams, they were usually outclassed such as the 22-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, which began with a fumble on the opening kickoff and ended with a Dallas Goedert stiff arm that some Packer fans were still feeling heading into this season.

The first four weeks have been another glaring example. The Packers earned wins over back-to-back playoff teams to start the year but instead of building on it, the entire team turned their internal calendars to February. Rasheed Walker declared that the Packers would go undefeated after beating the Commanders and Jayden Reed also stated they were “going to the Bowl, bruh” moments after getting out of surgery for a broken collarbone.

While Reed had the excuse of being heavily medicated, the rest of the Packers suffered from a late interception by Love and a blocked field goal that helped the Browns pull off a 13-10 upset. Love was part of the problem again on Sunday night when he coughed up the ball on a strip-sack by James Houston, leading to a Cowboys score to take a 16-13 lead before halftime.

Other factors marred Sunday’s draw as well. A blocked extra point that was returned for a safety changed the complexion of the game and ultimately sent the Packers to overtime in a game they should have won with a Brandon McManus field goal at the end of regulation. The Packers also shot themselves in the foot constantly, getting flagged seven times for 53 yards, bringing their season totals to 35 penalties for 245 yards through the first four games.

There was even a moment where the Packers blew their shot at a tie, allowing the clock to run down before Love’s pass intended for Matthew Golden fell to the turf with one second remaining. The poor clock management allowed McManus to kick the game-tying field goal but also felt like poor execution for a team with the game on the line.

LaFleur has lamented his team’s ability to concentrate and execute in the past, but it’s becoming a growing problem with a group that flashed potential over the first two games. The good news is that the Packers have 13 more games (and a few playoff games) to figure things out but LaFleur may have to address the issue that Love hinted at on Sunday evening.

