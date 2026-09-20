Absence of Micah Parsons is perfect excuse for blockbuster Packers deal

The Green Bay Packers collapsed in game one and that has made the past week incredibly long and left for every reason to explore potential ways to improve. One clear area of concern moving forward is where the pass rush is going to come from without Micah Parsons. Lukas Van Ness has shown encouraging signs, but there simply isn't the depth you would like to see from the unit. This should lead the Packers to explore a potential trade for current Las Vegas Raider Maxx Crosby.

Crosby was dealt to the Baltimore Ravens already this year but saw the trade fall through due to health concerns from Baltimore. Crosby wasted zero time proving he is healthy offering 1.5 sacks for the Raiders in a season-opening win. Still, Las Vegas is expected to be in a rebuilding year and this isn't likely to change after one win.

Trading Crosby to the NFC makes a great deal of sense and the Packers have already pushed their chips to the center of the table acquiring Parsons. Doubling down and paying whatever it takes to have the league's best edge rushing duo makes sense considering the current concerns and need for the Packers to find a win.

Packers Much Consider Blockbuster Trade for Maxx Crosby After Defender's 2026 Debut

Green Bay landing Crosby gives you a needed boost and would set up what could be a Super Bowl run built around a strong offensive core and having the league's best defensive duo. It is exciting to consider what Crosby and Parsons might accomplish if given the chance to team up. Neither player has been offered anything close to the talent of the other when it comes to their respective resumes. This would put Van Ness as your third edge rushing option and push the Packers back into contention conversations.

With that said, the only issue here is whether or not the Raiders are going to hold out and hope for a bidding war ahead of this year's trade deadline. Blockbuster deals are rare this early in the season, but it isn't impossible to believe Green Bay's typically savvy front office could find a way around this and land a player already traded once this year.

For the Packers, there shouldn't be a sense of desperation, but a clear understanding your current core could use a boost. The hit of last year's playoff loss and Week 1 combine to pain an ugly picture that it could be difficult to move past.

Bringing in Crosby changes this overnight and leaves little debate that the Packers belong in the conversation not only in the North, but at the top of the NFC.