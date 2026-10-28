Jonathan Taylor in Minnesota could be an absolute nightmare for the Packers

The Green Bay Packers couldn't keep the momentum going in Week 7, and much of that had to do with Jahmyr Gibbs. The Detroit Lions' playmaking running back kept the defense in hell, often keeping the Lions ahead of the sticks.

Gibbs finished the game with 116 rushing yards on 29 carries, averaging four yards per carry. That's why all the speculation surrounding the Minnesota Vikings and Jonathan Taylor should be a big concern in Wisconsin.

While there hasn't been anything official, the Indianapolis Colts have already begun their fire sale by trading Quenton Nelson. And with the Vikings potentially looking for help at running back, Taylor could become a huge problem for Jonathan Gannon's defense.

Jonathan Taylor in the NFC North would be a nightmare for the Packers

The Vikings' offense has been dreadful this season. Even with Kyler Murray in the fold, they can't keep the chains in motion, and the Packers would've easily beaten them if it weren't for a series of self-inflicted wounds late in the game.

Taylor is averaging a career-worst 4.2 yards per carry this season. Yes, his career-low is probably a career-best for most running backs, and he'd be joining an excellent offensive line with a strong interior. That's not good.

The Packers' defense has been stellar this season. They held opponents to 14 points or fewer in their consecutive games before giving up 20 to the Lions, which, to be fair, is still significantly worse than their season average.

However, Gannon's 'bend, don't break' defense has been average at best against the run. They're giving up 115.0 rushing yards per game, which is good for 17th in the league, and that's without facing one of the most elusive playmakers in the game twice a year.

The Vikings' undefeated record is misleading. They're not good enough to be the only 6-0 team in the league, and they've caught multiple lucky breaks along the way. That said, they're still leading the division, and the rest of the NFC North can't afford to rest on their laurels while they figure things out on offense.

The defense is stellar, but their offense isn't intimidating in the slightest, not even with Justin Jefferson still looking like a superstar. That said, they might be a piece away from breaking out, and with Taylor being only 27 and signed through 2028, he can become a nightmare for Matt LaFleur's team not only now but for years to come.