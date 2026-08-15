Jonathan Gannon's ugly preseason debut leaves no reason for alarm

The Green Bay Packers watched as new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon made his debut in Thursday's preseason opener in what was a lopsided 28-9 loss. Pittsburgh may have only scored 28 points, but the offense moved the ball with ease through the air, with each of the trio of quarterbacks for the Steelers having a great night. Drew Allar was the most impressive, going 10/13 for 153 yards and a pair of second half touchdowns to put the preseason opener out of reach.

Mason Rudolph started the game missing on only one of his passes, finishing 10/11 for 93 yards. Will Howard was similarly impressive for Pittsburgh, offering 86 yards on 7/9 passing in extended action. Putting it simply, Gannon's defense was picked apart as the Steelers moved the ball with ease and had an undeniable advantage over Green Bay's secondary.

Fans may never love seeing their team lose, but there is no denying that any concern for Gannon or the Packers' defense would be misplaced. It is important to keep in mind that one of the biggest focuses for both sides of the ball is calling vanilla coverages that quarterbacks can easily read. You're simply going through the motions and attempting to protect any game planning you're already focusing on in the regular season.

Leading us to the second point here, there were few Green Bay defenders on the field that will play a meaningful role for the franchise when the most damage was done. When you consider both the calls and the lack of starting players on the field for much of the game, there is no reason for alarm.

Jonathan Gannon's Ugly Packers Debut Shouldn't Concern Fans in Meaningless Preseason Action

As much as fans would love to see a dominating defensive showing, it isn't realistic or what the coaching staff is aiming for at this point in the preseason. The only results that matter aren't on the scoreboard, but personal reps, with each player being evaluated as roster eliminations begin and the Packers decide which depth pieces have the best chance of playing winning football if forced into action.

Getting picked apart in the secondary at this phase of the summer with your starting lineup on the sideline isn't at all a concern. There should also be a level of patience for Gannon, even when starters step on the field, understanding the time it will take to transition into the coordinator's system and for a young defense to work together at their absolute best.

Thursday's preseason opening loss was simply an inevitable consequence of the style of football teams play at summer's end. Gannon might not have offered an incredible first impression, but it is one that remains meaningless in the grand scheme. Expectations should remain high, understanding that this is part of the expected process considering who is taking the field.