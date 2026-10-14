Jonathan Gannon's Packers secondary is set for its toughest test of the season

The Green Bay Packers defense is coming off a steadying performance, one that was needed for coordinator Jonathan Gannon after an uneven start to the season. However, the road isn't going to get any easier this next week as the Dallas Cowboys get ready to take on the Packers on Sunday Night Football. While this should present a clear chance for Jordan Love and the Packer offense to continue to build momentum, there is no question this is going to be the toughest matchup Gannon's secondary has faced.

While one could argue that the Vikings have equal receiving talent, the quarterback situation in Dallas is far better making the franchise by far the biggest challenge. It should be noted here that CeeDee Lamb is currently dealing with an injury, and if the star were to miss Sunday night's contest the degree of difficulty obviously changes instantly.

Still, if the Packers are going into the game operating under the assumption that Lamb plays it will be the toughest test of the season. George Pickens and Lamb are both undeniably explosive and will prove whether the solid start for the secondary is sustainable or based on who the Packers have played so far this season.

Looking at the quarterbacks faced Carson Wentz, Geno Smith, Michael Penix Jr., Jalon Daniels, and Tyson Bagent it becomes clear why this is such a defining test. Not only are you facing the most difficult receiver matchup of the season, but this is by far the most accomplished and respected quarterback Gannon's secondary will have been faced with.

Jonathan Gannon's Packer Secondary Set for Toughest Test so Far in 2026 Season

Prescott is having a solid start to the season, already piling up 1,381 passing yards and nine touchdowns with only a trio of interceptions. No question, this is going to be an uphill battle for a roster that is still untested when it comes to facing great quarterbacks or playmaker depth at the level that Dallas is going to present on Sunday night.

This makes it clear that a great game from the unit is going to have fans fully buying in understanding the elite defensive potential that can be reached. Micah Parsons is yet to return and clearly has a huge impact on secondary play, with quarterbacks forced to get rid of the ball far sooner and rarely having the luxury of consistently going through multiple reads.

It is a chance for Gannon's unit to have a season-defining performance a week after Jordan Love reminded the league of his elite potential. If the secondary was able to deliver an elite performance, all of a sudden the roster appears complete, one capable of making a Super Bowl push.

With this in mind, Sunday's game has a lot riding not only for Gannon, but telling the fanbase where this roster truly is and whether or not a deep January run is plausible. Green Bay cannot afford to let this game slide, and needs to find a way to win while proving the franchise rosters the needed balance and hasn't simply benefitted from soft early-season matchups.