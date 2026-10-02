Jonathan Gannon's Packers seat should be undeniably hot

The Green Bay Packers cannot be happy with how defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has started the season and if things continue in this direction his seat will very quickly grow warmer. Giving up 35 points last week to an Atlanta offense that didn't have one play in the red zone coming into the game was a clear concern. This was the case as well late in the first game of the season when Carson Wentz and the Minnesota offense was moving the ball at will.

Even the New York Jets were able to move the ball in bad weather and jump out to an early lead. So much about what the Packers have failed to accomplish in the first weeks of the season is being placed on a leaky offensive line. While this is a legitimate complaint there is no way around the fact that the defense deserves far more heat for how they have performed.

As a reminder, BIjan Robinson was over 200 scrimmage yards and Atlanta's lone star receiver almost matched this total. Green Bay failed to make simple adjustments and this has been a consistent theme that should have Gannon a bit on the hot seat.

If Green Bay's season does fall apart early in the year and Matt LaFleur is forced to make changes to attempt to save his own fate it seems likely that Gannon is going to be the first one out. Even after being a new hire there simply is no way around the fact the results aren't living up to expectations.

Packers Defensive Coordinator Jonthan Gannon Should Already be on the Hot Seat

While many might be quick to point to the pieces currently rostered this is nearly the same core that Jeff Haffley had performing at a high level a season ago. This is where it is important to note that the coordinator had the advantage of rostering Micah Parsons, who is yet to be active for a game in the 2026 season.

Green Bay will at least exercise enough patience to allow Parsons a chance to get back into the fold and Gannon's defense to have all of its pieces. If the struggles continue after this change the seat is going to be unbearably warm.

No matter who you want to blame for the early-season failures there is no arguing that this has been far below expectations. Gannon deserves just as much blame as the offensive line and Jordan Love, with the coach by far being the easiest of this trio to replace.