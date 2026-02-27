Jonathan Gannon Could Help Packers Land Ideal Quay Walker Replacement

The Green Bay Packers roll into the offseason having already seen multiple coaches leave town. The defensive side of the ball has seen the most movement, as the unit is now led by former Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon, who's replacing former DC Jeff Hafley.

The defensive-related moves won't be limited to Green Bay's coaching staff. Linebacker Quay Walker is one defender who is slated to hit free agency, meaning the Packers may need to find someone to replace him in the middle. With that in mind, Gannon's connection to linebacker Nakobe Dean may help Green Bay land him in free agency.

Gannon’s Connection to Nakobe Dean Could Led Him to Packers

Like the Packers, the Philadelphia Eagles are preparing to see several key players hit free agency in less than two weeks, including Dean.

As February closes out, Spotrac projects that Dean is slated to get a four-year, $31.5 million deal, paying him $7.9 million per season. Compared to Walker, who's projected to get three years, $24.8 million ($8.3 million per season).

While Dean is expected to be cheaper, his history with Gannon could make this an even more appealing landing spot.

Gannon and Dean crossed paths back in Philadelphia during the 2022 season. Dean just came into the league as a third-round pick and was used in a reserve role. The Eagles had T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White as the starting linebackers, but Dean still suited up in all 17 games as a reserve, tallying 13 tackles during that season.

Even though he wasn't a major contributor, he knows the kind of system Gannon likes to run and has improved tremendously since then. Since 2023, the former Georgia product has recorded 213 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits, and seven sacks.

As for Walker, he's led the team in tackles for the last four seasons, logging 469 total tackles with 29 TFLs. Despite that, the biggest area where he's been a liability has been in coverage. Dean could raise the bar on that front, while still being effective against the run, per Pro Football Focus.

Season Nakobe Dean PFF Grades Quay Walker PFF Grades 2022 Coverage Grade (75.8), Run Defense Grade (69.1)



Coverage Grade (70.8), Run Defense Grade (35.1)



2023 Coverage Grade (49.2), Run Defense Grade (80.2)



Coverage Grade (52.6), Run Defense Grade (66.8)



2024 Coverage Grade (60.8), Run Defense Grade (80.4)



Coverage Grade (48.8), Run Defense Grade (67.7)



2025 Coverage Grade (62), Run Defense Grade (42.9) Coverage Grade (44.9), Run Defense Grade (54.5)

Dean returned from a torn patellar tendon in 2025, which likely impacted him as a run defender. Yet, as the stats suggest, his floor is higher in terms of pass coverage. Over the last four seasons, Walker has given up 194 catches for 1,901 yards and nine touchdowns. As for Dean, the numbers amount to 75 receptions for 646 yards and three touchdowns.



Of course, injuries play a part in this, as Walker has started in 30 more games than Dean. He has seen more passing downs, but there's still a 1,255-yard gap, and some of that has to do with Walker's inability to be consistent in that area.

The Packers need better linebacker play for whoever replaces Walker, and Dean would be able to answer that call. The upcoming Eagles free agent's history with Gannon could make things easier to get across the finish line, and he should be a player fans pay attention to.

