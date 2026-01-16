John Harbaugh Just Complicated Packers' Contract Negotiations with Matt LaFleur

The Green Bay Packers and head coach Matt LaFleur have been discussing an extension, but they still need to iron things out. Although it sounds like the Packers want to keep him around, several reports have come out that could throw a wrench into LaFleur potentially extending his stay in Titletown.

It appears the Packers CEO Ed Policy wants to change the power structure around the organization. Despite that update, the one with the New York Giants and new HC John Harbaugh is something that will have a ripple effect on LaFleur at the negotiating table. Harbaugh got hired by the Giants and was reportedly handed a five-year deal that nears $100 million, per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.

While the official number hasn't been released, that still puts him at the top of the list for the highest-paid coaches in the NFL. The market for head coaching salaries has increased, and Andy Herman of PackADayPodcast suggested this number will impact LaFleur's negotiations.

Matt LaFleur May Have More Leverage with the Packers

While LaFleur has made around $8-$9 million after the extension in 2022, the market has changed since then.

NFL Head Coaches Salaries For the 2025 Season 1. Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs: $20 million 2. Sean Payton, Denver Broncos: $18 million 3. John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens: $17 million T-4. Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers: $16 million T-4. Jim Harbaugh, Los Angeles Chargers: $16 million T-6. Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams: $15 million T-6. Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles: $15 million T-8. Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers: $14 million T-8. Mike Vrabel, New England Patriots: $14 million T-10. Ben Johnson, Chicago Bears: $13 million T-10. Kevin O'Connell, Dallas Cowboys: $13 million

LaFleur didn't even crack the Top 10 list, and that isn't something he'll look to do again on his extension. The fact that Harbaugh is now hovering around $20 million will increase the price around the league for the top coaches.

While the Packers may feel like there's room for LaFleur to grow after the wild-card loss, the market is the market. And if he were available to other teams in the league, you'd have to imagine he would get a nice contract, putting him in the top five or six for coach salaries. One agent told Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that LaFleur may be looking to get a deal in the range of $15-$17 million.

Silverstein also reported that the talks could have stalled over the years, and not money. An agent told him, "It’s years, not money. It’s about LaFleur having some security, knowing he can coach without worrying about getting fired. He wants to know if he’s their guy. Are they all-in with him? If not, let him go. It’s hard if it’s a one-sided negotiation. They should be all-in. You’ve got to work both sides."

This likely means that the Packers could be looking to give LaFleur just a one to two-year extension, which isn't the type of security he wants. LaFleur has had his shortcomings in the playoffs as of late, but he is still better than most coaches in the league.

Green Bay has made it known they want to keep him as their head coach, but they will need to put their money where their mouth is and pay up. If they want to keep him around, he's going to want a raise with security regarding the length of the deal.

That's what the market is looking like for coaches and LaFleur doesn't appear like he'll back down, making it interesting to see how the Packers will navigate the situation.

