Matt LaFleur's Packers Return Getting Even More Complicated by the Day

The Green Bay Packers not only embracing head coach Matt LaFleur's potential return but also working on a possible extension was an odd reaction to the team's playoff failure. LaFleur now has a playoff record of 1-5 in his last six games and oversaw the biggest collapse of an NFC playoff team since the infamous Atlanta Falcons 28-3 Super Bowl collapse. With this in mind, it seems that Green Bay isn't content sitting back and handing LaFleur all the power but is interested in making a change that could hold up a potential extension.

The report comes via ESPN's Rob Demovsky: "I was told that Ed Policy would prefer to go back to the old way (GM having power over the HC) and the problem is do you extend Gutey and give him that power before you extend LaFleur? That could also be part of the hold up here."

Green Bay's CEO wanting to make such a drastic change is likely fallout from the postseason collapse and could easily derail a deal that seemed a sure thing heading into the week. Now, the Packers are dealing with a weird power dynamic that could easily derail the expected extension.

Add in the fact that LaFleur isn't looking for a discount, but wants top dollar, and it is easy to argue that this extension is growing frustratingly complicated. It is already an extremely questionable decision to retain a head coach who, according to Wendell Ferreira of A to Z Sports, wants a contract in the range of $15 million. This is a raise of more than $6 million, seemingly rewarding the head coach for consistent playoff failures.

Packers Negotiations with LaFleur Continue to Grow More Complicated

There is a portion of the Packer fan base that wouldn't mind if the negotiations continue to devolve and result in Green Bay making a change. It is easy to argue that this should have been done already after an 18-point collapse against the division rival Chicago Bears. From the outside, it is fair to say that Green Bay's president is now punishing this mistake by attempting to lessen the power of the head coach.

It is an interesting stance to take; however, when you're actively working to extend the head coach and keep him in place for years to come. Attempting to take away power and hand it to current GM Brian Gutekunst is an odd power play in the midst of negotiations.

Previously, the two worked together, both reporting to CEO Ed Policy without one having clear say over the other. Now, Policy is attempting to change this while negotiating LaFleur's long-term return. It is another intriguing piece of a story that continues to lend itself to wonder if Green Bay truly wants to retain LaFleur long-term.

Leaving fans every reason to keep an incredibly close eye on the situation and monitor exactly how the power dynamic shakes out and whether or not it could change LaFleur's potential return.

