Jets' Major Move Will Make Aaron Rodgers a Full-Time Podcaster
When you go through as few quarterbacks as the Green Bay Packers do, a fanbase will always want to keep close tabs on what a former starter is doing. In Aaron Rodgers' case, it certainly helps that it doesn't seem like he's ever truly moved on from leaving Green Bay either. So naturally, the Packers faithful are watching with a keen eye to see what happens with his future.
The New York Jets are crumbling, and with GM Joe Douglas fired, it's increasingly looking like a foregone conclusion that Rodgers will not be in their 2025 plans. With a post-June 1 designated cut or trade, the Jets can save $49 million against the 2025 salary cap. So what's next for Rodgers? Does he follow in Brett Favre's footsteps and join the Minnesota Vikings? Does he try taking over another rebuilding team to shape to his liking?
How about a career change entirely. Rodgers definitely seems like a hyper-competitive guy who would have a hard time hanging up his cleats before he's clearly washed up, but his passions off the football field seem to be an increasingly large priority for him.
Perhaps the next step is Aaron Rodgers, full-time podcaster?
I say that almost tongue-in-cheek, but think about it. Many quarterbacks move on to the broadcast world. Usually that means signing with a major network for commentary or analysis. But is Rodgers really going to ink a deal with the "mainstream media"? He already has natural ins in the podcast world. Team up with Pat McAfee would be an obvious step, but Rodgers' name also easily has the drawing power to carry a show of his own.
Rodgers' political and philosophical beliefs seem to line up pretty perfectly with the incredibly lucrative and heavily-listened-to "counter-culture" podcasts, and shunning the "mainstream" to some of the biggest audiences in the sports and culture world is something Rodgers has already dabbled in with his appearance on McAfee.
It sounds silly on the surface, retiring to become a podcaster. But when you consider the shifting media landscape around us, is it really all that different than the non-silly "retiring to go into broadcasting" route?
The monetary upside for Rodgers would be through the roof, and he could prove to be a trendsetter with a move like that.
