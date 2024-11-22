Packers Concerned About Under-the-Radar 49ers Player Entering Week 12 Showdown
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers are coming off an exciting one-point road win over their NFC North rivals, the Chicago Bears in Week 11.
The Bears had a chance to send the Packers home with a heartbreaking loss, all they had to do was make a field goal. However, Green Bay had other plans as defensive lineman Karl Brooks blocked Cairo Santos’ 46-yard field goal attempt, sealing the win for the Packers.
The Packers are returning home to play the reeling San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Ahead of the Week 12 matchup, Green Bay special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia highlighted a special teams player on the 49ers that they are keeping their eye on.
According to Zach Kruse of the Packers Wire, Bisaccia said Green Bay has “a lot of respect” for 49ers safety George Odum, who has 33 total tackles on special teams in his three seasons with San Francisco.
33 total tackles on special teams is impressive, no matter the player. It shows you have a solid coverage unit and a quality special teams player.
Last season, the former Central Arkansas standout was ranked 14th in special teams total tackles with 11.
Odum has played 22 percent of defensive (137), but 65 percent of special teams (170) snaps in 10 games this season. The veteran defender has also produced 14 total tackles, but only three special teams tackles.
With that being said, best believe Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed and cornerback Keisean Nixon will have their eyes on Odum on kick/punt return duties.
