Jets Eyeing Packers Coach for Head Coaching Gig Right After Playoff Loss
The Green Bay Packers had a disappointing ending to their season. After going 11-6 and securing the seventh seed in the playoffs, the Packers went on the road for a Wild Card matchup.
On Jan. 12, the Philadelphia Eagles topped the Packers 22-10, ending a once promising season. With the attention shifted over to the offseason, rumors surrounding a potential Davante Adams return after his latest comments.
That speculation isn't shocking since the Packers were down Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, and Romeo Doubs during the loss to the Eagles.
With the playoffs in the rearview mirror, the offseason is in full swing and the New York Jets requested to interview defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley for their vacant head coaching position.
Packers News: New York Jets Request to Interview Jeff Hafley
Albert Breer added that the interview is expected to happen at the end of this week. The 45-year-old became the Packers' defensive coordinator in 2024 after being the head coach for Boston College from 2020-2023.
Hafley replaced Joe Barry and had the Green Bay defense balling. The Packers finished the season ranked sixth in total defense (315.6), 13th in pass defense (215.2), and seventh in run defense (99.4). They were also sixth in scoring defense (19.9).
Hafley was born in New Jersey and has some history there. The New York Jets are taking a deep dive for their head coaching position. Back in October, they fired Robert Saleh, who joined the Packers as a consultant.
New York has completed 21 interviews for their head coach and general manager openings. Hafley is the latest one and will have his chance to sway ownership. He has head coaching experience at the collegiate level and helped turn this Packers defense around in just one season.
Green Bay is hoping that Hafley returns for the 2025 season and continues to build what he started with the defensive unit.
He's already loved by his players, and fans would be thrilled to keep him around. We'll have to see if Hafley sweeps New York off their feet and lands a second interview as New York seeks to find their new lead man.
