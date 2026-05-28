Bucks could get serious value in a Myles Turner trade with New Orleans

The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to make wholesale changes this offseason. Starting with the seemingly inevitable Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, Milwaukee will be ushering in a new era of Bucks basketball.

Any veteran with trade value will likely follow Antetokounmpo in subsequent transactions, which means that the Bucks roster will look very different next season.

One of those players is Myles Turner. His shooting made him a particularly good fit next to Giannis, but the 30-year-old veteran is not as useful if the Bucks are rebuilding without Antetokounmpo. In that scenario, the Bucks would be wise to trade him while he is still in his prime and has decent trade value.

A natural landing spot for Turner is the New Orleans Pelicans. They are desperately trying to get out of the bottom of the Western Conference and have a massive hole at center. Their two big men, Derik Queen and Zion Williamson, can't shoot or play defense. They need a center to play next to them to optimize their skill sets. As a floor-spacing, rim-protecting center, Turner is the ideal fit.

The right Myles Turner trade could bring back significant assets to the Bucks

A potential trade scenario could net the Bucks a future unprotected first-round pick by the Pelicans. As one of the worst organizations in the NBA, the Pelicans' future first-rounders are highly appealing for the rest of the league. It would be a savvy move for the Bucks to bet against the Pelicans' future success.

To match salaries in this trade scenario, the Bucks also get back Jordan Poole. A Milwaukee native, Poole has struggled immensely in his first season with the Pelicans. Coming home could help revive the 26-year-old combo guard's career.

Poole is arguably the most overpaid player in the NBA. He will make $34 million next season. Fortunately, however, his contract will expire at the end of the 2026-27 season. Since the Bucks will not have any real aspirations next season, it's not the end of the world to pay Poole for just one year.

It's not ideal to have Poole in the rotation. His shot selection and defensive effort leave plenty to be desired. The hope here would be that the Bucks could rehabilitate his trade value in a contract year. They could then move him again at the deadline, or re-sign him at the end of the season.

Even if the Poole swing doesn't work, this would still be a good deal. Turning Turner's remaining three years and $83.5 million on his contract to Poole's expiring contract while adding a future Pelicans first-rounder would be a smart decision by the Bucks. Whether a deal of this type with New Orleans will be on the table this summer remains to be seen.