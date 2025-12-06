Former Packers First-Round Pick Gifted Chance With Bills After Week 14 Release

The Green Bay Packers are looking to close out the regular season on a high note and enter the playoffs with some momentum. It starts with the Chicago Bears in Week 14, as the Packers will also be getting linebacker Quay Walker back in the fold.

While that's the focus in Titletown, former players are seeking to latch on elsewhere, and a former Packers first-rounder has found a home in the AFC. The Buffalo Bills PR account revealed on Friday that safety Darnell Savage Jr. was claimed off waivers from the Washington Commanders.

Former Packers Safety Darnell Savage Jr. Got Claimed by the Bills

Even though it's December, this could be a real chance for Savage to get some playing time on a Bills team that is fighting for a playoff spot. Earlier in the week, Buffalo claimed CB Darius Slay after being released by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Yet, that didn't mean much apparently, as Slay didn't report, citing family reasons and unwillingness to move to a new city.

With a void evident in Buffalo's secondary, Savage could step in and have a real role to close out the season. Ever since leaving the Packers in 2024, Savage has struggled to find his success. He inked a three-year, $21.25 million deal with Jacksonville but failed to make his mark there. After getting axed by Jacksonville, he signed with the Washington Commanders in September.

And with him not getting much playing time there, he asked for his release due to a lack of snaps. The Bills have Cole Bishop and Jordan Poyer as their starting safeties, but they need a reliable backup. Savage will immediately step into the reserve role in Buffalo with Jordan Hancock, as Damar Hamlin and Taylor Rapp are on IR.

The past two years haven't been good for Savage, to say the least, but he brings 82 starts to the backend. In 95 career games, he has compiled 369 total tackles, 40 pass deflections, and 10 interceptions.

Although 2025 has been uneven for Savage, this may be a golden opportunity for him to bounce back and carve out a real role for himself. If Slay didn't curve the Bills, who knows if this chance even pops up for him? But with that in the rearview mirror, Savage has to focus on what's in front of him.

And that's a chance to make an impact for a playoff contending team.

