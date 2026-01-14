Jeff Hafley May Pay a Price for Late-Season Struggles if He Returns to Packers

At this point, it would be a surprise if the Green Bay Packers managed to keep Jeff Hafley for another season. The Packers' defensive coordinator will be a hot commodity in this hiring cycle, and he's firmly expected to land a head coaching job somewhere else for next season.

That being said, we've seen elite assistant coaches get passed by multiple times in the past, and the Packers would certainly welcome him back with open arms if that were to be the case. However, if that happens, Hafley may want to step outside of the booth and move to the sidelines.

Jeff Hafley Needs to Leave the Booth If He Returns to Green Bay

While no one can argue that Jeff Hafley has done an outstanding job in his two years with the team, finally making the most of a defense that perennially underachieved, he could've done a better job with his rotations, especially down the stretch in the regular season and in the playoff loss in Chicago.

Most defensive coordinators call plays from the sidelines. While being on the box gives them a big-picture perspective of what opposing teams are going to call and run, there's just a different feeling that comes with actually being able to look the players in the eye. That's the only way to figure out whether they're truly locked in, tired, or, God forbid, scared.

The Packers' game-management issues will likely fall solely on Matt LaFleur, as they should, given his role as the head coach and offensive play-caller. That being said, the defense also gave up plenty of big plays down the stretch, and some of that may have been avoided had Hafley been right there to watch his players and make substitutions.

Of course, this isn't anything new, either. He took the same approach during his head coaching days at Boston College, so it might be a bit too much to ask for him to make that type of change now. That being said, that might be just what this team needs right now.

Matt LaFleur isn't going anywhere, and he needs as much help as he can get. He's unlikely to give up play-calling duties, but having one of his most-trusted assistants by his side might be better to make quick decisions and avoid his usual mistakes.

Hafley is more than likely to be on his way out because of the outstanding job he did. But if by any chance the Packers can bring him back, they need to get him right there on the trenches with everybody else.

