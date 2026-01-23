Jeff Hafley Isn't the Only Threat to Steal From Packers' Coaching Staff

The Green Bay Packers have had plenty of success under Matt LaFleur, but while the Packers are committed to moving forward with their head coach, some of his assistants are being poached from his staff.

The Packers are in the middle of this year’s coaching carousel after former defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley was hired by the Miami Dolphins earlier this week. Just as former Vice President of Player Personnel, Jon-Eric Sullivan, poached Hafley from Green Bay upon his acceptance of the general manager role in Miami, the moves could just be beginning, and not just from the Dolphins.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed on The Pat McAfee Show Friday morning that the Arizona Cardinals are down to three candidates for their head coaching vacancy. While Packers DC candidate Raheem Morris was on the list, so was Jacksonville Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile, whose ties to Green Bay make him the next candidate to steal from LaFleur’s staff.

Anthony Campanile Could Take Piece of Green Bay with Him If Hired by Cardinals

Campanile wasn’t in Green Bay long, coming over from a similar role with the Dolphins as a linebackers coach following the 2024 season, but he made a big impact. Aiding in the development of Quay Walker and 2024 second-round pick Edgerrin Cooper, Campanile became a rising star in coaching circles and parlayed that into the DC position with the Jaguars.

Working under first-time head coach Liam Cohen, Campanile helped the Jaguars rank eighth in scoring defense and 11th in total defense in his first season. Jacksonville also owned the league’s best rushing defense, helping the Jaguars win their first AFC South title since 2022, clinching their second playoff appearance in the past 17 seasons.

Seeing the work that Campanile did in Jacksonville, it would have been nice to keep him in the building for one more year and potentially have him take over for Hafley. But that didn’t happen, and now Campanile could have a chance to take some of the Packers staff with him if he lands the job in Arizona.

Some candidates that could leave Green Bay, either to work under Hafley or Campanile, include defensive passing game coordinator Derrick Ansley, defensive line coach/running game coordinator DeMarcus Covington, defensive backs coach Ryan Downard, and linebackers coach Sean Duggan, who were all listed on a list of rising assistants for this year’s coaching cycle comprised by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The coaches also aren’t limited to Hafley in this scenario, as quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion and senior assistant Luke Getsy could also earn roles on his staff.

It creates a bit of anxiety as the Packers still wait to see what they’ll do in their defensive coordinator search, but they could be looking for a lot more if Campanile is hired as the head coach of the Cardinals.

