Jayden Reed Return Tease Turns Out to Be False Alarm

The Green Bay Packers are making their playoff push, and a source of optimism is present given the chance that they could welcome back some reinforcements in the coming weeks.

The biggest name on that list is wide receiver Jayden Reed, who suffered a broken collarbone in Week 2 and was rehabbing from a foot injury during the preseason. While the collarbone helped him get 100% healthy, Packers fans have been waiting for his return, and the 25-year-old got everyone optimistic when he posted what appeared to be a tease on his X account.

Unfortunately, the post was more of a tease than a declaration that he was ready to return to action, as Matt LaFleur told reporters that Reed would not practice on Wednesday. There is no word when the team will open Reed's 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve.

“As soon as medical clears him, then he’ll be out there,” LaFleur said via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “I know he’s excited to get back, as am I.”

Reed’s Absence Continues Packers’ Search for Intermediate Threat

The Packers can’t welcome Reed back to the practice field soon enough. Reed was trending toward a breakout third-year campaign after catching 55 passes for 857 yards and six touchdowns last season. In addition to his contributions to the passing game, Reed was able to add a layer of creativity to the running game with 20 carries for 163 yards and a touchdown.

The biggest impact Reed could make, however, is in the intermediate passing game. Reed has an average depth of target of 9.7 yards during his career, and while he had an aDOT of 14.4 yards before getting injured, it was on a small sample size of five targets.

This is notable considering only Malik Heath and Savion Williams have an aDOT under 10.0 yards on this year’s team. Tight end Tucker Kraft was a notable exception with 4.8 yards per target, but his average of 10.8 yards after catch helped Christian Watson (23.4 aDOT), Matthew Golden (13.3 aDOT), and Romeo Doubs (13.3 aDOT) do damage downfield.

While Reed likely shares LaFleur’s enthusiasm to get him back on the field, it appears his injuries have not healed to the point where it’s possible. It leaves Reed likely waiting another week before returning to practice and the Packers looking for an intermediate weapon against the Vikings.

