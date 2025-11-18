Jayden Reed's Cryptic Message Sparks Packers Return Speculation

As we get closer to the final month of the regular season, Green Bay Packers fans are patiently waiting to see if third-year wide receiver Jayden Reed will make it back to the field in the coming weeks.

Reed was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 20 due to a broken collarbone he suffered in Week 2. The young receiver was already banged up coming into the season, as he was dealing with a foot injury, too.

The last thing we heard about Reed’s recovery and potential was from Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, who said on Monday he hasn’t ruled out opening up Reed or MarShawn Lloyd’s 21-day practice window, per Zach Kruse of The Packers Wire.

LaFleur also said that they could have a better idea over the next two days. On Tuesday, Reed dropped a cryptic message on X, seemingly announcing his return is on the horizon. In an image posted to Twitter, Reed looks to be in the tunnel or preparing to walk out of the field before a game.

Jayden Reed Seemingly Telegraphing His Return from Injured Reserve

As you can only imagine, Packers fans were excited to see this post from Reed, as he would be a great addition down the stretch once he gets back up to speed.

The 25-year-old wide receiver was reportedly seen at practice last week working off to the side with Lloyd, which was an encouraging sign. If all goes well and Reed is truly on his way back, it will give Jordan Love another weapon at his disposal.

And with Tucker Kraft out and Luke Musgrave not living up to expectations in his new role, this is where the Packers’ extra WR depth can benefit them.

When healthy, Reed is a playmaker with the ball in his hands, as he can get a good amount of yards after the catch. Last year, the former Michigan State standout averaged 6.9 yards after the catch per reception.

Now, the young wideout did have an issue with drops last season (9), exceeding his total from his rookie campaign (3). However, he also had six touchdowns and can not only play on the outside, but also in the slot.

That being said, Reed’s potential return will surely shake up the Packers’ WR depth chart, as you have to imagine he becomes one of their top three options. We know Christian Watson will be another, as he’s played well since returning from injury.

That leaves Romeo Doubs and rookie Matthew Golden to fill that other spot, presumably next to Reed and Watson. Doubs is coming off a rough performance in Week 11, while Golden hasn’t hit his stride as a rookie.

It will be an interesting next several weeks as LaFleur figures out this WR rotation for the stretch run.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: