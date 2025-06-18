New Packers President Already Making Change That Affects Matt LaFleur

The Green Bay Packers will see a major change in leadership starting July 13 as Ed Policy is set to take over for longtime team president and CEO Mark Murphy on that date.

While there will be a rather large change in the front office with Policy coming in to replace the soon-to-be retired Murphy, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LeFleur have no reason to worry about their job security, at least for now. They both enter the 2025 campaign with two years remaining on their respective contracts.

That doesn't mean Gutekunst and LeFleur won't be carefully watched by the new man in charge, however. One of the new approaches that will be mandated by Policy early in his tenure in Green Bay will directly involve both the Packers' GM and head coach.

New Packers President Makes Change to Team's Decision Making Process

It is common to see new ideas come along whenever there is a change made at a position of power, like the role Murphy had during his tenure in Green Bay.

That is what Policy plans to do once he takes control of the franchise in mid-July, as Gutekunst and LeFleur will be forced to increase the amount and length of "formal meetings with football leadership," per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

"Policy said he will 'increase the amount and the time of formal meetings with football leadership' in an effort to facilitate communication between Ball, Gutekunst and LaFleur." https://t.co/OjkVPGjL58 pic.twitter.com/HYTzgvohpG — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) June 17, 2025

It makes sense for the new team president and CEO to want this type of hands-on approach when joining a franchise where the incumbent in this role has been in place for nearly 20 years. Given the contract statuses of Gutekunst and LeFleur, this is also an opportunity for the two to prove themselves to Policy, as neither would prefer to enter the 2026 campaign with that being the final year on their contract.

This is an important season for the Packers for several reasons. Gutekunst and LeFleur may have just received some extra motivation to make sure that Green Bay is clicking on all cylinders to start the 2025 campaign, as the tone of these "formal meetings" could become much different if the Packers get off to a slow start.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: