Packers Rookie Still Isn't Over Being Snubbed at NFL Draft

Last month, the Green Bay Packers made a huge splash in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft in front of their fans. The Packers took former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden with the No. 23 overall pick, snapping a 23-year drought of the team not drafting a wideout in the first round.

The Packers fans were ecstatic about Golden’s addition to the offense, given how the receiver unit struggled to live up to expectations in 2024. As for Golden, the young wideout will likely be playing with a chip on his shoulder during this first year in the NFL.

On Saturday, Golden responded to a tweet highlighting how 22 teams passed on him in the NFL draft after the Packers took him at No. 23. The rookie wide receiver said, "22 of em."

22 of em . https://t.co/BMutQ1MMlx — Matthew Golden (@MatthewGolden_) May 3, 2025

In the weeks and days leading up to the draft, there was a thought that Golden could be the first wide receiver off the board. Golden had a stellar 2024 season with the Longhorns and then ran a blistering 4.29 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in February.

However, when the first round of the NFL draft kicked off, Golden was not the first wide receiver off the board. That moniker went to Tetairoa McMillan, who was selected with the eighth overall pick by the Carolina Panthers.

Even though McMillan went off the board at No. 8, there was still the belief that other teams within the top 20, such as the Dallas Cowboys or Tampa Bay Buccaneers, could take a wide receiver.

However, the Cowboys bolstered their offensive line at No. 12 overall (Tyler Booker), while the Buccaneers took a wide receiver not named Golden at No. 19 (Emeka Egbuka).

Golden would’ve been a huge addition to both teams’ offenses, but it's their loss. The Packers will hope to reap the rewards and benefits of adding Golden, who could help this Green Bay offense go to another level in 2025.

