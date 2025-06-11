Jaire Alexander Joining Former Packers Star Rumored as Possibility

The Green Bay Packers finally made the decision to release CB Jaire Alexander after months of roster speculation and rumors of a potential trade.

Despite that, Alexander is on the open market and will get the chance to pick where he wants to play football in 2025. Josina Anderson added that six teams immediately reached out to Alexander, yet there' a possibility that he lands with the Pittsburgh Steelers and former teammate Aaron Rodgers.

According to @SlickRickScoops on X, the Steelers have reportedly inquired about Alexander and Jalen Ramsey. He believes that one of the two will end up with Pittsburgh.

The #Steelers have inquired about both Jaire Alexander and Jalen Ramsey. I'm expecting the #Steelers to acquire one of them. Omar is cooking #HereWeGo #RickeyRedemptionArc pic.twitter.com/OIb9KEBWJf — Rickey (@SlickRickScoops) June 11, 2025

Jaire Alexander Could Land With the Steelers

Alexander and Rodgers were teammates in Green Bay for four seasons (2018-2021). The Steelers signed CB Darius Slay in free agency to join Joey Porter and Beanie Bishop Jr as starters in the secondary.

Of course, if Alexander signs with the Steelers, he will immediately become one of their starters. His biggest problem has been health. He's missed 34 games over the past four seasons, and that is unacceptable.

He understands that and is ready to prove his haters wrong in 2025. It'll be interesting to see if he, in fact, lands with the Steelers. His pathway there is smoother than Ramsey's since he's a free agent. As for Ramsey, he's still on the Miami Dolphins and would need to get traded over to the Steelers.

Regardless, @SlickRickScoops has shown he does have some sources around the league, as he's called out a couple of moves before major outlets do. Of course, we'll have to see if this rumor is confirmed by members of the national media.

Alexander is one of the best players at his position when healthy, with two Pro Bowl and All-Pro nods on his resume. Green Bay fans will keep a close eye on where he signs, and there's reportedly a shot he reunites with Rodgers in Pittsburgh.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: