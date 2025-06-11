Jaire Alexander Might Get His Wish Granted After Packers Split

On Monday, the Green Bay Packers finally put an end to the Jaire Alexander drama when they released him. Though the Packers did seek trade partners for Alexander earlier this offseason, Green Bay didn't receive the compensation they were looking to get for him. This is likely due to his injury history and contract.

That said, following his release, there seems to be plenty of interest from around the league for the 28-year-old cornerback. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, six teams made immediate inquiries about Alexander upon his release. Teams' immediate interest in him plays right into his favor.

I'm told 6 teams made immediate inquiries about CB Jaire Alexander's upon his release from the #Packers Monday, per league source. pic.twitter.com/DSbpykO5jS — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 10, 2025

Jaire Alexander Could Still be in Line for the Bag He's Looking For

Green Bay's main point of contention with Alexander this offseason was his contract. The star cornerback was due $37 million over the next two seasons, and he wasn't willing to take a pay cut. Given that he's only played 14 games over the last two years, the Packers front office felt like that was too much to pay Alexander, even though when he is on the field, he is elite.

However, with at least six teams inquiring about his services, that could lead to a bidding war for the talented veteran -- and thus him getting paid handsomely, which Green Bay refused to do.

His last two healthy seasons, 2020 and 2022, were both All-Pro years. In 2020, Alexander tallied 51 tackles, 13 pass deflections, one sack, one interception, and one forced fumble. Moreover, he recorded a grade of 90.6 in pass coverage and a grade of 74.3 in pass rush, according to PFF.

Furthermore, in 2022, Alexander totaled 59 tackles, 29 pass deflections, and five interceptions., He also recorded a pass coverage grade of 82.1, a run defense grade of 71.2, and an overall grade of 80.3, according to PFF.

Clearly, Alexander is still a problem for the opposition when he's active. However, Green Bay wanting to move on becuase of his injury concerns and money made sense.

Nevertheless, Packers fans will certainly be laughing at the team who signs Alexander if he gets a bag, but continues to have the same injury issues he's had.

