Jaire Alexander Already Losing Respect from WRs After Week 1

The Green Bay Packers start the Week 2 slate of games by hosting the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football. Fans are thrilled to see the team start off 1-0, but at the same time, former Packers CB Jaire Alexander is a member of the Baltimore Ravens and is off to a terrible start.

Unfortunately for him, this shows in Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy’s comments. When speaking to the media on Wednesday, Jeudy was asked what challenges the Ravens' secondary presents ahead of their Week 2 matchup, and he answered, “No challenges," per ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi.

That’s how Alexander is being viewed by a rival WR.

Jerry Jeudy Isn’t Afraid of Jaire Alexander or Ravens Secondary

Considering how bad Alexander looked in his Ravens debut, it isn’t a surprise that Jeudy feels like this. He played in 33 snaps against the Bills but was terrible in that showing. The Louisville product finished with a 29.8 overall grade (112th among 113 graded CBs) and 28.9 coverage grade (112th among 113 graded CBs) on PFF.

In addition, he allowed three catches for 83 receiving yards, with two of them coming late in the fourth quarter.

Not only did Alexander get called for defensive pass interference, but he got beaten for two 25-plus-yard receptions and even made a bone-headed tackle that allowed the Bills to run down the clock and kick the game-winning field goal.

It was a putrid performance for the former All-Pro cornerback. And frankly, the entire Ravens secondary got torched. Josh Allen went 33-of-46 for 394 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. Buffalo’s passing attack averaged a whopping 8.3 yards per reception.

Allen was last season’s league MVP, and he showcased why. The Browns, however, have Joe Flacco under center, so that ceiling is definitely limited. Yet that isn’t stopping Jeudy from having supreme confidence going into this tilt.

The Bills had five players with more than 50 receiving yards, and with Jeudy being the No. 1 target in that passing attack, he’s chomping at the bit to get out on the field. Alexander was once one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, but it looks like those days could be behind him.

He was dealing with a ton of injuries from 2021 to 2024 with the Packers, which played a part in why he was released. And while he suited up in Week 1, he looked like a shell of himself, proving Green Bay smart to move on.

