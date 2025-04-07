Packers Star Could Be Traded Before NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers have been stuck in a quagmire with Jaire Alexander since the offseason began—and there's still no clear path out of the muck.

If we’re being honest, the tension didn’t start this spring. The roots of this standoff go back further.

Alexander has always been a bit of a diva. He’s supremely confident in his skills and knows exactly what he brings to the table. He wants the Packers to show that same level of respect—on the field with a captain’s patch, and off it with a paycheck that matches his swagger.

In many ways, the same edge that has rubbed the franchise the wrong way is what’s made him one of the NFL’s better corners. He won’t back down from anyone. He’s gone toe-to-toe with the league’s best receivers and walked away with a few trophies—and a few scars.

Green Bay’s defense is simply better with him on the field. He’s the stopper that lets Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine slide into more favorable matchups down the depth chart. He’s played the role of shutdown corner when healthy—and that’s the catch.

Availability is the best ability, and Alexander hasn’t had it. He’s played seven or fewer games in three of the last four seasons. For a player eating up cap space like a buffet, that’s a serious problem.

He carried a $23.5 million cap hit in 2024. That balloons to $24.6 million in 2025—the third-highest on the team—and a jaw-dropping $27 million in 2026. That’s too rich for someone who’s been a part-time contributor.

The Packers have been trying to find a resolution since the offseason began. Early signs pointed toward a release. Doing so would clear $7.6 million in 2025 cap space and wipe his entire 2026 number off the books.

But Gutekunst isn’t eager to watch Alexander walk and end up in purple, blue, or navy—division rivals like the Vikings, Lions, or Bears could come calling in a heartbeat. That’s why he’s been exploring trade options, hoping he can flip the script before the draft arrives.

A trade would give Green Bay the same cap relief, a draft pick (even if it’s Day 3 scrap), and control over where Alexander ends up. It’s a long shot, but worth the swing.

With the NFL Draft approaching, the clock is ticking. And as we know, deadlines spur actions.

In a perfect world, the Packers would keep Alexander at a lower cost. But pride and paychecks don’t usually shrink in the same conversation. Alexander’s confidence likely won’t let him take a hometown discount.

So keep an eye on this chess match. Gutekunst already pulled rabbits from his hat in the Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers trades. Let’s see if he has one more trick up his sleeve.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: