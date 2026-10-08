It seems like Tucker Kraft is about to (finally) turn his season around

Months ago, Green Bay Packers star Tucker Kraft claimed that no one could tackle him. Now, after four games, the playmaking tight end will be the first to admit that he hasn't yielded the expected results this season.

Maybe he's just working his way back to his former level after suffering a season-ending injury. Perhaps he's been another victim of the Packers' shaky offensive line, or maybe he's taken a step back to Matthew Golden.

Whatever the case, the Packers' star won't make up any excuses. Following another quiet outing, Kraft admitted that he's got to be better, and maybe putting it on the record will be just what he needs to finally break out of this slump.

Everyone knows Tucker Kraft can be better for the Packers

“My drop rate right now is terrible," Kraft admitted (h/t Carson Fowler). "I can’t do anything with the rock if I don’t get it... Mistakes, man. Stuff like that just gets you beat. I’m going to sit here and own my mistake.”

Before this season, Kraft had emerged as one of the top playmaking tight ends in the game. His ability to pile up yards after the catch was second to none on the team, and his chemistry with Jordan Love was pretty evident.

The Packers' quarterback looked his way when he needed reliable hands to keep the chains in motion. He was the go-to guy in fourth-down situations, and no one could stop him, even though the defense was also well aware of that.

Through four games, Kraft has hauled in just 15 receptions on 24 targets, amassing 149 yards and one touchdown. He's dropped three passes, nearly tripling his career drop rate (16.7 percent this season, 6.8 percent per his career, per Pro Football Focus).

The underlying numbers have been even more concerning. He's averaging a career-low 6.1 yards after the catch, and even though his average distance of target (5.2) is a career best, he has yet to make a big play and isn't making guys miss with the same elusiveness and smoothness he used to.

That said, the good thing is that there's nowhere to go but up. He's a proud guy and a relentless competitor, and now that he's admitted that he's not playing up to the standard, he's only going to push himself even harder.

The Packers' comically bad offensive line showed signs of life with Laken Tomlinson's addition, and it should only be better once Kevin Zeitler also takes the field. That should help the entire offense, including the struggling tight end.

Great players always figure things out. Giving him an extension after such a major injury was a risky move, but the Packers only did so after watching him dominate and be as sharp and confident as always in training camp.

This team needs Kraft to keep the chains in motion, even with Golden taking a big year-two leap and Christian Watson being as good as always. The Chicago Bears have held opposing tight ends to just under 35 receiving yards per game and no scores thus far, but playmakers rise to the occasion in the most challenging situations. Maybe that's just what Kraft needs to get out of his own head.