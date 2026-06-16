It only took one quote for Tucker Kraft hype to explode again

The Green Bay Packers turned some heads when they signed star wide receiver Christian Watson to a lengthy and lucrative contract extension. Given his injury concerns, some thought they jumped the gun and overpaid for a player with no career accolades.

However, advanced numbers and the total guarantees show the Packers actually got a bargain with the former second-round pick. Now, they should be working on getting another playmaker a big payday of his own.

Star tight end Tucker Kraft is entering the final year of his contract. He's coming off a season-ending ACL injury, but if the Packers are as confident in his health as he is, they shouldn't hesitate to put pen to paper. When asked about his recovery, Kraft shut down all concerns with a phrase that should make Packers fans want to run through a brick wall for him:

"Some people might not be the same (after an injury), but they don't speak for me," said Tucker (h/t Dominique Yates).

Tucker Kraft can be the Packers' best weapon

Kraft has gotten better every year he's been in the league. His chemistry with Jordan Love is unmatched, and he was often his intended target in crucial situations; from fourth down conversions to third-and-long, Love found Kraft early and often in the middle of the field.

Of course, ACL injuries are delicate, and some players need more than one year to recover their usual level. Kraft is a privileged athlete and one of the fastest and craftiest tight ends in the game, but he's a human being first and foremost.

As such, giving him a lofty payday comes with some major risks, but that's a bridge the Packers simply have to cross. They already lost Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks this season, and they need Kraft out there to keep the chains in motion.

Kraft was in the midst of a breakout season before that unfortunate injury. Even though he missed half of the season, he still finished tied for the most touchdown receptions on the team (6). He had 32 receptions on 44 targets for 489 yards, averaging nearly 15.3 yards per catch and 61.1 yards per game.

The Packers won't have as many playmakers on the team next season. Christian Watson is widely expected to be the primary pass catcher, with second-year WR Matthew Golden looking to take a step forward after a disappointing rookie season.

But with Watson's long history of injuries and Golden being such a question mark, Love will most likely rely on his star tight end when needed for a big play. The risk will be there, but with that type of confidence, who are we to disagree?