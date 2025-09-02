Agent for Micah Parsons Makes Packers Look Like Geniuses

The further removed we get from the blockbuster trade that sent All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, the better Brian Gutekunst and the front office look for getting the deal done.

After the Dallas Cowboys attempted to publicly play all the cards at their disposal to take control of the narrative regarding Parsons and his contract negotiations with the franchise, Parsons continued to call their bluff. This led to more talking points from Dallas' Jerry Jones being tied to Parsons' health and ability to stay on the field for a full 17-game schedule.

Those comments were foolish at the time and only look worse now that Parsons is gone and his agent, David Mulugheta, is taking the road less traveled by appearing on ESPN to share their side of how things played out for Parsons in Dallas. To the shock of no one, the story they are telling is far different from the narrative Jones was attempting to push to the masses.

David Mulugheta said on ESPN that Micah Parsons "never" planned to skip games.



"Micah loves the game too much. He was going to play no matter what. He had a back injury. I know a lot of people like to put the quotations around the back injury ... but he was on medicine for it." — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) September 2, 2025

Packers Look Like Geniuses After Agent Clears Air on Parsons' Health

Much has been made of the back issue that kept Parsons sidelined throughout training camp and the preseason. One of the things Mulugheta was sure to hammer home during his rare appearance on ESPN on Tuesday was that the injury was a legitimate one. While the Cowboys attempted to use that as a means of driving down his value, there was never going to be a time when Parsons removed himself from the lineup.

Parsons has already stated that he plans to be in uniform and available to play against the Detroit Lions this Sunday when the Packers take the field at Lambeau Field. He sounds motivated to not only help Green Bay achieve its goals of bringing another championship to the franchise, but to also prove Jerry Jones and the executives in Dallas who attempted to drive his value down.

Gutekunst did not allow himself to get caught up in the narratives coming out of Dallas and trusted his gut. He knew this was the right deal for the Packers to make to help the team both now and down the road, and, with this information coming out on Tuesday, Gutekunst looks like a genius for doing so.

Given that these "issues" were never going to be something that the Packers had to concern themselves with, getting a pass rusher with 52.5 QB sacks over the first four years of his career for a pair of first-round picks that will, in all likelihood, land well outside of the top 20 is an absolute steal for Green Bay.

