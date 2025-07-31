Injury-Prone Packer Who Left Hits Setback with New Team

The Green Bay Packers made several changes this offseason in order to take the next step in the NFC North. An 11-6 season wasn’t good enough to make a prolonged run in the playoffs and the Packers said goodbye to several mainstays including cornerback Jaire Alexander in a messy offseason.

While more familiar faces could be on the way out of Green Bay at the end of training camp, there’s another that is already off to a tough start with his new team. After an injury-plagued tenure with the Packers, he finds himself on the shelf again and trying to find his way after sitting on the sidelines for the entirety of the 2024 season.

Former Packers RB A.J. Dillon Hurt Again with Eagles

According to Philadelphia Eagles beat writer Ed Kracz, former Packers running back A.J. Dillon is a limited participant on Thursday due to a back injury. Dillon left for the Eagles in free agency, signing a one-year, $2.575 million contract to back up Saquon Barkley in Philadelphia. But those plans could go awry if Dillon is unable to stay on the field.

#Eagles Thursday practice report

WILL NOT PRACTICE

Zach Baun - back

EJ Jenkins - hamstring

Terrace Marshall - knee

Andrew Mukuba - shoulder

DeVonta Smith - back

Nolan Smith - concussion

LIMITED

Jihaad Campbell - shoulder

Jalen Carter - shoulder

AJ Dillon - back

Cam Jurgens—back — Ed Kracz (@kracze) July 31, 2025

That’s been an issue in Dillon’s career. A second-round pick by the Packers in the 2020 draft, Dillon broke out with 803 yards and five rushing touchdowns during the 2021 season and ran for another 770 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022. While he finished his Green Bay tenure with a total of 2,428 yards and 16 touchdowns, he also spent plenty of time on the shelf, including a neck stinger suffered in Dec. 2023.

That injury kept him out for the final three games of the regular season and Green Bay’s two playoff games in 2023. Dillon suffered another stinger during last year’s training camp and it kept him out for the entirety of the 2024 season before he left for Philadelphia this spring.

The good news is that Dillon isn’t dealing with another neck injury and he's still able to practice in a limited capacity. While he’s considered the frontrunner for the backup job, he’ll also have to fend off second-year running back Will Shipley.



That may not happen if Dillon can't shake off his latest ailment, however. While he may be done in Green Bay, Packers fans would love to see him overcome his latest obstacle and return to the field.

