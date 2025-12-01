During their Thanksgiving win over the Detroit Lions, the Green Bay Packers saw defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt get carted off the field with a reported ankle injury, which was the last thing that Packers fans wanted to see as the DT spot was already thin.

On Saturday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Wyatt sustained a fractured ankle, potentially ending his season. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that report on Monday, telling reporters that Wyatt would be out.

Before Wyatt’s injury, the Packers were already at a slight disadvantage as they still hadn’t found a replacement for Kenny Clark, who was sent to Dallas in the Micah Parsons trade.

However, the immediate thought following the Wyatt injury would be that rookie Warren Brinson, whom the team selected in the fifth round of the 2025 draft, could get an uptick in snaps. While that’s likely the case, LaFleur made it a point to mention Karl Brooks on Monday.

“I certainly think we have confidence in the guys that have been playing and doing a good job. Certainly, it would be nice to get Karl Brooks back out there,” LaFleur said to reporters, via Jason B. Hirschhorn of The Leap.

Karl Brooks Has Big Opportunity in Front of Him After Wyatt's Injury

The 25-year-old defensive lineman did not play on Thanksgiving against the Lions due to an ankle injury. Brooks' ankle issue initially popped up on the team’s injury report ahead of Green Bay’s Week 12 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Brooks ultimately suited up for that divisional contest, but played a season-low four defensive snaps. Before that game, the former sixth-round pick was averaging 37.7 defensive snaps per game.

That said, if Brooks can practice this week ahead of Green Bay’s pivotal Week 14 game against the division-leading Chicago Bears, it could go a long way towards helping the Packers get the win and providing some depth on the d-line.

This season, Brooks has racked up 17 combined tackles, six pressures, five quarterback hits, a half sack, and a pass deflection in 11 games (three starts). The 6-foot-3, 296-pound defender isn’t depended on for his pass rushing skills (58.8 grade on PFF), but could help out the Packers in stopping the run (56.2, ranked 58th out of 128 defensive linemen).

Wyatt excelled as a pass rusher from the defensive tackle spot (71.4 grade, ranked 23rd out of 128 defensive linemen), but lacked as a run stopper (38.7) this season. This is an opportunity for Brooks to showcase his skills and help the Packers down the stretch.

Green Bay is still one of the better rushing defenses in the NFL (allowing 98.3 yards per game), but has struggled over its last three games (118.0 yards per game). Knowing this, Brooks’ return could be what helps solidify this DT group sans Wyatt.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: