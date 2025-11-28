Devonte Wyatt Update Just Changed Warren Brinson's Entire Season

The Green Bay Packers have found some momentum and have won three straight games. On Thanksgiving Day, the Packers went on the road and beat the Detroit Lions 31-24. It was a massive divisional win, but at the same time, they lost defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt in the process.

In the fourth quarter, fellow DT Warren Brinson rolled into Wyatt's ankle, which led to him getting carted off. And based on the comments, it doesn't sound promising for his return this year.

When speaking to reporters following the game, head coach Matt LaFleur said (h/t @zacobson), "It doesn't look good, guys. I'm sick for him. I'm sick for us. That's a critical loss for our football team and for our defense. I can't say enough great things about him in terms of just watching him mature, not only as a football player, but as a person. I've got a lot of love for Devonte Wyatt and the whole locker room does, too."

And with it sounding like Wyatt is done for the year, Brinson will step into a major role along the defensive front, which was pointed out by Packers Wire's Zach Kruse.

Warren Brinson Set to Have Bigger Role Following Devonte Wyatt’s Injury

Brinson has suited up in six games for the Pack in 2025, logging eight total tackles, one quarterback hit, and 0.5 sacks. The Georgia product played in the second-most snaps this season at 31 against the Lions, showcasing the staff likes to have him out there.

Since there's a void that has been created along the interior, Brinson is a player who will be leaned on to absorb that influx of snaps. Which won't be an easy feat, as Wyatt was productive this season. In 2025, Wyatt had 27 total tackles, seven QB hits, 20 total pressures, 14 QB hurries, and four sacks.

That's not an easy role to fill, but with five games remaining on the schedule, the Packers will need everyone on the team to step things up, especially on the defensive front. Having several players who can make an impact up front is key as the season transitions to crunch time.

Expectations need to be tempered for sure, as Brinson is still just a rookie, but his number is going to be called. How he's able to handle the increased workload will be something to watch for Packers fans as they look to make a serious run to secure a playoff spot. They are in a good spot following this three-game win streak, but Wyatt's absence is not ideal.

It's never easy to lose one of your more productive players, but this is just an opportunity for Brinson to make his mark. This is the time of the season when players step up to become fan favorites, leaving time to tell if the Packers' rookie is up for the task.

