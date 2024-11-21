49ers Star Shows Clear Packers Hate With Latest Comments
The Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers are slated to link up in a big-time NFC showdown in Week 12. The Packers are coming off a thrilling 20-19 win over the Chicago Bears last week, as they blocked Cairo Santos' 46-yard field goal as time expired.
Meanwhile, the 49ers lost 20-17 to the Seattle Seahawks last week and fell to 5-5 on the year. This contest will have playoff-seeding implications and will be an intense game. This is also the rematch of last year's Divisional Round contest, which the 49ers won 24-21.
There's certainly bad blood between these teams and 49ers tight George Kittle added to it with his latest comments.
NFL News: George Kittle Says He Will Play On Sunday
After Wednesday's practice, Kittle said, "I will be playing on Sunday. Very excited. Can’t pass up playing the Packers, so no, I will be out there for sure.”
Kittle missed last week's contest against the Seahawks with a hamstring injury but will be on the field in Week 12. The Iowa product leads all the tight ends in the league in receiving touchdowns (7) along with 560 receiving yards. He will give the 49ers a valuable weapon and make the Packers' job that much harder.
Although he likely won't be 100%, he will be out there. That shows the pull that the Packers team and organization has as one of the best tight ends in the league "can't pass up" a chance to play against them.
The Packers also have an opportunity to drop San Francisco below .500 and make their pathway to the playoffs more difficult.
