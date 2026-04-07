Huge Packers Offseason Win Was a Move They Didn’t Even Make

Last month, when the legal tampering period opened, free agency officially kicked off, and Green Bay Packers fans wondered whether the team would bring back Kingsley Enagbare.



The 26-year-old Enagbare wasn’t a sack machine by any means during his four-year run with the Packers (11.5 sacks in 68 games). But he showed some promise last season when Green Bay needed it, as Rashan Gary became a no-show after Week 8.



Despite all of that, the Packers decided not to re-sign Enagbare, who signed a one-year, $9 million deal with the New York Jets. Since he only got a one-year deal, Green Bay could’ve thrown its hat into the ring. But at a $9 million price point, that’s a bit steep for a player like Enagbare, especially when the Packers have not one, but two young pass rushers in Collin Oliver and Barryn Sorrell ready to take over in 2026.

Packers Not Re-Signing Kingsley Enagbare Creates New Opportunities for Collin Oliver and Barryn Sorrell

With Enagbare out the door, the Packers will have to fill 468 defensive snaps next season. That doesn’t include Gary’s 653 defensive snaps, and Micah Parsons expected to miss the first 3-4 games as he recovers from a torn ACL.



Simply put, Oliver and Sorrell, who have been working out with Parsons this offseason, have a huge opportunity in front of them to be contributors in Jonathan Gannon’s scheme. If the Pack decided to bring back Enagbare, it would’ve been a nice option to have with Gary’s departure and Parsons’ injury.

However, it also would’ve stunted the growth of Oliver and Sorrell. Sorrell, who was taken in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, appeared in 14 games (one start) as a rookie, with most of his snaps coming on defense (178) rather than special teams (69).

The former Texas Longhorn defender had 15 combined tackles, four quarterback pressures, three quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks, and a tackle for loss. Despite not playing much, Sorrell still garnered a 54.1 pass rush grade and a 61.2 run defense grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

Heading into the draft last year, Sorrell was known for his versatility and for just finding ways to make an impact on defense. That should help him in Gannon’s scheme, who could decide to play a 4-3 or 3-4.

As for Oliver, who is known as baby Micah, he didn’t make his NFL debut until Week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings. The former fifth-round pick missed most of his rookie season because of a hamstring injury he sustained during the draft process.

In his debut, Oliver turned in two quarterback hits, a tackle for loss, and a solo tackle across 31 defensive snaps. Coming out of school, Oliver was known for his acceleration and first step, which helps him as a blitzer and just playing off the edge. The Packers need a disruptor like Oliver playing consistent snaps this upcoming season, especially with Lukas Van Ness still not living up to expectations.

Green Bay hopes its gamble to roll with Oliver and Sorrell will pay off this upcoming season, as these two young pass rushers could help stabilize the defensive line until Parsons makes his official return.

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