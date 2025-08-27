Ex-Packers RB Is Clear Loser of Roster Cuts After New Team Adds Competition

Roster cutdown day and the subsequent transactions in the coming days are always one of the most important and exciting times of the season. The Green Bay Packers are not only signing their own players but also monitoring situations around the league to see if better opportunities would pop up.

Former players are always interesting to watch, as guys that the Packers decided not to keep for various reasons could find themselves impacted by the flurry of moves.

Unfortunately for one former Green Bay running back, a new signing could put his job at risk by midseason.

Sources: The #Eagles are signing former #Broncos RB Audric Estime to their practice squad.



Talented young RB out of Notre Dame lands in Philly. https://t.co/7YhEhdZoYo pic.twitter.com/68JmonYtpn — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 27, 2025

Former Packers RB AJ Dillon's New Team Just Signed Concerning Competition

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Philadelphia Eagles signed promising young running back Audric Estime to the practice squad. He was an exciting player coming out of Notre Dame, and while he's not on the active roster, he represents a direct threat to former Packers back AJ Dillon.

Though Dillon is a mammoth 247 pounds, Estime is 217 pounds himself and serves the bruising role that Dillon does. At 27 years old with a lengthy injury history, Dillon is understandably difficult for the Eagles to trust. He missed all of 2024 with an injury after spending the first four years of his career with Green Bay, and this will be his first campaign with Philadelphia.

That they're already looking for options alongside Dillon and Will Shipley to complement Saquon Barkley isn't a good sign for Dillon's long-term prospects. He was certainly efficient for the Packers, rushing for 2,428 yards and 16 TDs, though his body has failed to hold up and makes it more difficult for him to hold onto a roster spot.

Estime, meanwhile, is only 21 years old and just last year was considered to be a potential breakout candidate on the Denver Broncos. That obviously didn't happen, but the talent is there for a guy who was drafted in the 5th round and had 1,341 rushing yards during his last year in college. There's legitimate upside with Estime, whereas Dillon's role is fairly cleared defined at this point in his career.

While Dillon has hold of the roster spot for now, any early-season mistakes could get head coach Nick Sirianni thinking about making a change. Dillon's red-zone ability is rendered less relevant thanks to Jalen Hurts and the Tush Push, so it's not that hard to imagine Philadelphia going with a younger option.

This will be something for Packers fans to keep an eye on because if Dillon gets cut, a reunion could be on the table.

