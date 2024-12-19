Here's How the Packers Can Clinch Their Playoff Spot in Week 16
Last season, the Green Bay Packers surprised everybody when they secured a playoff berth and then demolished the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round. The reason the NFL world was surprised by the Packers' success was they were the youngest team in the NFL.
This season, the Packers remain the youngest team in the NFL, but no one is caught off guard by their success. Currently, the Packers sit with a 10-4 record, placing them as the second wild-card team in the NFC. The three teams below Green Bay are the Washington Commanders, Seattle Seahawks, and Atlanta Falcons.
Of those three teams, the Packers have only had a head-to-head with the Seahawks, and they came out victorious. As a result, to clinch a playoff berth this week, the Packers will need certain outcomes.
According to ESPN's Rob Demovsky, the Packers clinch a playoff berth this week if they win, or a Falcons loss is paired with a Seahawks or Los Angeles Rams loss.
Packers' Road to Clinching a Playoff Spot is Clear
The easiest way for the Packers to clinch a playoff berth for the second year in a row is by beating the New Orleans Saints on Monday night. That shouldn't be a terribly hard task, given the Saints haven't played well this season.
However, if the Saints somehow pull off the upset, the other two scenarios aren't completely unfathomable. The Falcons play the New York Giants. While the Giants are an absolute dumpster fire, it's unknown what the Falcons are going to get from rookie Michael Penix.
Even though betting against the Falcons this week would be super risky, anything could happen in that game.
The Rams take on the New York Jets on Sunday. Last week, the Jets' offense came alive in the fourth quarter against a terrible Jaguars defense. Some of the same worries can be attributed to this game since the Rams defense, even though they have improved throughout the season, isn't very good.
Nevertheless, Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense should ensure they stay in the game late, meaning the game could come down to the final few possessions.
Finally, the Seahawks play the Vikings. Depending on whether you'd prefer the Packers to have a higher seed, then the Vikings will determine the desired outcome of this game.
If Seattle beats Minnesota, then the Packers have a chance to tie the Vikings in the standings next week. However, the Packers would currently play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if the playoffs started today instead of the Eagles or Lions. That's certainly a much more favorable matchup for the Packers on wild card weekend.
Ultimately, though, all that matters is the Packers get a ticket to the dance, and a win this weekend locks that in without all the extra help.