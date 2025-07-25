Hated Former Packer's Career May Be Over After Training Camp Release

One of the most interesting positions on the Green Bay Packers roster this season is the cornerback position. This offseason, Green Bay released All-Pro Jaire Alexander, believing his contract was too expensive given his recent injury concerns. This left the Packers with a bevy of young, inexperienced cornerbacks.

As a result, they signed former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs and moved receiver Bo Melton to corner. That said, it looks like one former Packer cornerback's time in the NFL could be coming to an end.

On Thursday, the Atlanta Falcons cut CB Kevin King, according to Aaron Wilson.

#Falcons released Kevin King, placed LaCale London, Malik Verdon and Cobee Bryant on non-football injury list, placed Troy Andersen on PUP list — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 24, 2025

Former Packers CB Kevin King Cut by Falcons

King, a former second-round pick by Green Bay in 2017, was the opposite of beloved by the fanbase. The 30-year-old massively struggled during his time with the Packers. In five seasons, he recorded 197 tackles, 30 passes defended, seven interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

On paper, those look like decent stats for a player who only started two of his five seasons in Green Bay. However, ball skills and hitting ability don't always tell the full story, as he was terrible in pass coverage.

In five seasons, King recorded a grade of sub-60.0 or higher in coverage three times, according to Pro Football Focus. That is not good enough coverage to be a starter and even sometimes a backup in the NFL.

King's play wasn't the only thing that contributed to him being disliked; during his tenure with the Packers, he was sidelined a ton with injuries. Over five seasons, he missed 32 games due to injury. As a result, he sat out the entire 2022 season to fully recover from any lingering injuries.

Unfortunately, as he was training to get ready for the 2023 season, King ruptured his Achilles. Although he did return in 2024, the 30-year-old was only a special teamer with the Falcons.

Therefore, it's hard to see him holding much more value around the league. Given his age and the fact that he was cut two days into training camp, it's hard to imagine King finding his way onto a roster in 2025.

Although it's never good to root for a player to fail, Packers fans have to have a little smile on their face now that King is viewed by the NFL the same way they view him.

