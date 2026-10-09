How (and where) the Packers edge rush concerns can be answered on the trade market

The Green Bay Packers went into the 2026 season with a clear level of concern when it came to the team's early-season pass rush. Micah Parsons was expected to be on the shelf for at least the first month, and this clearly greatly limits your ceiling of the edge. Now, things have gotten far worse with Edgerrin Cooper dealing with an injury that ended his season and left a clear level of concern when it comes to a lack of depth.

With this in mind, the Packers should begin looking at potential trade tagets beyond the obvious. Josh Sweat and Maxx Crosby have bene past speculated targets, but neither appear close to being dealt. Leading us to look to the NFC South where the New Orleans Saints ahve gotten off to a 1-3 start and appear very likely to consider selling off veteran pieces.

Bringing us to Chase Young, who has 3.5 sacks already this season and at 27 is a clear trade piece for the Saints. It makes sense to consider dealing away veteran pieces as it is a two-team race between the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons in the South. Young would benefit from a change scenery and have a chance to put up elite numbers playing opposite Parsons.

For Green Bay, a move must be made in the next weeks as the franchise is looking to ave a season that has been extremely underwhelming. Offensive struggles and defensive inconsistency have defined the start for the Packers and adding Young is a move to help reset things.

Packers Must Consider Trade for Chase Young After Latest Injury Frustrations

Young finished last season with 10.0 sacks and two forced fumbles having a clear impact beyond the numbers. While there still isn't an elite ability to stop the run, Young has become a more well-rounded starter and gives defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon a needed presence as injuries have now completely decimated the team's depth and starting options.

Looking at Young there is a clear splash factor in the addition as well as a fit that gives you a chance to make a push at returning to the top of the NFC North. A mid-round pick seems more than fair and would help the Saints escape the end of the deal and begin a needed reset for a roster that needs to move past veterans and make a push to the future.

Green Bay needs to find a consistent source of pass rush outside of Parsons to be a playoff threat and this trade accomplishes just that. It will be interesting to watch how urgently the Packers look to make an addition and whether the clear fit that is Young is considered.