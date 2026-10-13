Solomon Thomas might be the Packers' best gamble after Javon Hargrave's injury

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in the win over the Bears. At this point in his career, that might as well seal his fate and end his days in the National Football League.

While not at his best anymore, Hargrave had been a solid contributor to Jonathan Gannon's defense. And with not many viable options at this point in the season, it'll be hard to find someone who can bring the same combination of run-stopping and interior pressure.

Taking a look at the league and the teams most likely to be sellers, the Packers' best shot might be to make a run at Solomon Thomas and see what's left in the tank. This isn't ideal, but the talent has always been there.

The Packers should inquire about Solomon Thomas

The Tennessee Titans traded for Solomon Thomas this offseason, bringing him back with Robert Saleh, his former defensive coordinator. However, the team is 0-5, unlikely to win many games, and Thomas has barely played this season.

Over five weeks, the former No. 3 pick has played a grand total of 88 snaps, and that's unlikely to change as the Titans pivot to younger players as the season goes on. He's also on an expiring deal, and he'll likely be more valuable to the Titans as a trade chip.

While he's never been able to live up to his lofty draft pedigree, Thomas is a serviceable depth piece who can be a reliable run-stuffer. He's always been great at shooting the gap, not to mention that he's a high-motor guy and a culture builder.

There aren't any feasible trade candidates to replace Hargrave, but Thomas might be the best option. Also, he'd probably cost nothing more than a 2027 conditional seventh-round pick, so there's literally no risk involved in this move.

The Packers' defense has been somewhat better than expected under Jonathan Gannon, but they've lost their anchor in the middle. They have a massive guy like Jonathan Ford to take that spot, but he's never been a consistent contributor, and that might not change with an expanded role.

Also, as good as they've been, they're still giving up the seventh-most rushing yards per game (127.6), so adding a run-game specialist in the trenches should help them work on their most glaring flaw to date.

Help is on the way. Micah Parsons will return at some point in the season, and this unit should be even scarier once he finally takes the field. That said, they still need help in the interior, and with not many low-budget options up for grabs, rolling the dice on a veteran draft bust might be their smartest gamble.