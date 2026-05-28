Green Bay depending on too many "ifs" entering 2026 season

The Green Bay Packers 2026 offseason has a large number of questions remaining, with the franchise appearing content to rely on a hopeful outlook over proven answers. This isn't ideal after exiting the playoffs in the fashion the Packers did in 2025, leaving fans no reason to put their arms around an offseason that has included more notable losses than additions. This left a handful of unproven contributors in key roles to start a season where the team cannot afford to get off to a slow start in a crowded NFC North.

Receiver, edge rusher, tight end, and running back all stand out as obvious areas the Packers appear to be content gambling on. Matthew Golden must take the expected leap and become a star producer, or the Green Bay depth chart will lack enough talent at the position to be able to properly support Jordan Love.

The situation at edge rusher is similarwith Lukas Van Ness being put into a starting role and relied on to hold things down until Micah Parsons is able to work his way back from injury. This is despite Van Ness coming off an underwhelming 2025 season and failing to offer more than 4.0 sacks in his three-year career.

Packers Need to Make Final Offseason Additions to Avoid Relying on Hypotheticals

Josh Jacobs was the only clear answer at running back, with each of the players behind the rusher having obvious questions or concerns. Green Bay again opted not to bring in a reliable backup and could now pay the price with Jacobs' situation uncertain. Leading us to look at tight end, where Tucker Kraft is working his way back from an ACL injury as well.

Luke Musgrave is the team's primary backup despite showing himself incapable of being a viable starting option a season ago. Musgrave simply has far too limited an offensive ceiling, and yet the Packers appear completely content to move forward with the hope that the backup tight end will be able to elevate his game if Kraft is forced to miss time.

All of this adds up to painting a clear picture of a franchise that is relying on far too many hypotheticals instead of aggressively searching for answers. You have one of the league's most talented young quarterbacks in Jordan Love and a roster that clearly has playoff capability.

Green Bay's front office has done itself and the team's fans a disservice not applying a more aggressive approach and answering each of these questions with a clear move. Even if the team had opted to answer 1-2 of these with a notable move, fans would be feeling far better about the current standing of a franchise that has a concerning number of question marks heading into the summer.