Stud Game-Wrecker Should Top Packers' Offseason Wishlist After SB Performance
Offseason planning for the 2025 season will kick into a new gear with Super Bowl 59 officially in the books. The Green Bay Packers went 11-6 this past season, but need to make some additions to the roster to make a deeper run in the postseason.
In the Wild Card Round, Philadelphia eliminated the Packers 22-10. The Eagles continued their dominance in the Super Bowl and their pass rush played a massive role in the victory.
The Eagles sacked Mahomes six times and linebacker Josh Sweat was unstoppable. In the Super Bowl, Sweat logged six total tackles with team-highs in sacks (2.5) and QB hits (3). He's going to hit free agency in March and the Packers should be making him a priority this offseason.
Even though the Packers notched 45 team sacks in 2024, they didn't have anyone record double-digit sacks. Having an effective pass-rush is a must to be a top team in this league and Sweat could be that player for the Packers.
The 27-year-old was a fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles and has spent the past seven seasons with the team. In 104 career games (64 starts), Sweat has recorded 237 total tackles, 54 TFLs, and 43 sacks.
This past season, Sweat put up 27 solo tackles, nine TFLs, 15 QB hits, and eight sacks. Per PFF, Sweat had a 75.7 overall grade (28th among 211 eligible defenders) and a 71.5 pass-rush grade (38th among 211 eligible defenders) in 2024.
He is looking to cash in this offseason after changing agents to Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha. According to Overthecap.com, Green Bay will enter the offseason with $42 million in cap space. The Packers could offer Sweat a lucrative deal to bring him to Titletown.
If they did, that would be a two-for-one. They would bolster their defensive line while also weakening an NFC rival.