Full list of offensive free agents Packers lost in 2026 offseason

The Green Bay Packers weren't incredibly active in free agency when it came to adding headline names. However, there was no shortage of notable losses after what was a frustrating end to the 2025 season. Green Bay lost a handful of impactful offensive starters and backups, who wasted no time finding new free agency landing spots.

While this is a piece of every offseason, this year's losses were especially notable for the Packers, starting with a backup quarterback who provided an incredibly high level of stability behind Jordan Love over the past two seasons.

1. Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

There is no faulting Willis for jumping at the opportunity that the Packers created for the signal caller to reclaim a chance at starting in this league. The quarterback rode his success as a backup to a huge paycheck in Miami and a chance to go back to being considered a starting option. It is quite the turnaround for a player who two years ago was widely viewed as a draft bust.

For the Packers, there has already been a bit of a scramble to replace the stability that Willis brought to the position. Tyrod Taylor is the most recent answer as the Packers jettisoned Desmond Ridder to open a roster spot. Neither comes close to touching the potential of Willis, who will unquestionably be missed in the 2026 season.

2. Romeo Doubs, New England Patriots

The writing was on the wall for Doubs the moment the team utilized a first-round pick in last year's draft to bring in Matthew Golden. One of the consistent critiques of the Green Bay offense was a treasure trove of receivers who all appeared to be better suited to thrive as the second option. Doubs was a piece of this, and Green Bay clearly felt this as well, turning to Golden as a potential primary answer and allowing Doubs to walk away.

For Doubs, the receiver is in an interesting situation in New England as rumors around A.J. Brown continue to swirl. It is fair to wonder if the receiver is already regretting his decision to leave incredible stability in Green Bay and join a franchise that could demote him before he ever plays a snap.

3. Elgton Jenkins, Cleveland Browns

One of the consistent areas of struggles for Green Bay in the 2025 season was the health of the team's offensive line. Jenkins was a big piece of this, and clearly, this played a factor in the team's decision to turn the page from the veteran. Jenkins opted for the clearest starting path and joined Cleveland.

It is a clear downgrade when it comes to team expectations, but it puts far less pressure on Jenkins for a fanbase that is used to injuries and mediocrity. The signing makes sense for both sides, and Green Bay clearly made the right decision turning the page.

4. Rasheed Walker, Carolina Panthers

Walker simply was out of the Packers' price range, with the veteran seeing the writing on the wall the moment the team brought in Jordan Morgan. It makes sense to go with the cheaper and younger option as the team reworks its offensive line. Still, there is no denying that losing the pass blocking and experience of Walker is a negative for the Packers.

Joining Carolina is much the same as Jenkins' move, with both players opting for salary and starting stability over a chance to compete for anything of note. Still, it is hard to fault the decision, as Walker was pushed out of Green Bay.

5. Emanuel Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Wilson landed with Seattle as the franchise attempts to find a collective answer to replace Kenneth Walker, who left the franchise in free agency. It isn't of major consequence to Green Bay, with the franchise having a handful of options behind Josh Jacobs that the team can explore. Wilson was productive as a secondary option, but far from irreplaceable.

It makes sense that the Packers were ready to turn the page and explore options currently rostered. For Wilson, it is a great opportunity to play a larger role with the defending Super Bowl champs.

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