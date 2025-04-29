Former Top Packers Pick Cut for 3rd Time Immediately Following Draft

The Green Bay Packers have been hard at work for the last 48 hours adding undrafted free agents in the aftermath of the 2025 NFL Draft. They've identified some intriguing veteran free agents during this offseason process as well, and the roster should be well-positioned to compete in the firerce NFC North next year.

However, they're not the only team making moves. With organizations across the NFL overhauling their rosters, many players are being released to clear room for others.

One such veteran who just got cut happens to be a former Green Bay third-round pick, though his career hasn't gone as he planned.

Steelers are releasing defensive tackle Montravius Adams. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2025

Former Packers DT Montravius Adams Released by Steelers

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Pittsburgh Steelers released defensive tackle Montravius Adams on Monday. Originally a third-round selection by the Packers in 2017, Adams spent the first four years of his career in Green Bay before going to the New Orleans Saints and then Steelers.

This is the third time in Adams' career that he's been released now, and he's spent time on the injured reserve list as well. During his eight-year career, Adams has never played more than 48% of a team's defensive snaps. He's a rotational lineman who has notched 123 total tackles along with 2.5 sacks. He'll turn 30 this summer, but his NFL opportunities seem to be shrinking by the day.

It's likely that he'll catch on with someone for training camp and could land a job as soon as this week. However, he'll be competing for a roster spot once the fall rolls around. His status is no longer a sure thing, and Adams will have to prove he desrves to stick around on the field.

For the Packers, a reunion could be intriguing. Teams always need defensive line depth and Green Bay is no exception, particularly playing in a division that features several talented running backs.

Either way, Adams probably wouldn't make a major impact, but we'll see if the Packers might kick the can on potentially bringing him back.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: