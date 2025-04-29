Packers Sign Intriguing Former Top-10 Pick Right After the NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers spent their draft resources on the offensive side of the ball, waiting until Day 3 to select a defensive player. They used a Round 4 and a Round 5 pick on edge defenders, but didn't draft an off-ball linebacker. There is some hope that the fifth-round pick Collin Oliver out of Oklahoma State can be utilized more as a linebacker, thanks to his smaller size and 4.56 speed at the combine.

Instead, the Packers opted to address the linebacker room in free agency. Two days after the draft, Green Bay signed former Arizona Cardinal and New York Giant Isaiah Simmons to a one-year deal, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Simmons was the eighth-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft after four productive years at Clemson. He led all linebackers with his 40-yard dash speed and was an intriguing athlete at six feet four and 239 pounds.

While showing flashes and having a few productive years in Arizona, Simmons' fifth-year option was declined by the Cardinals. He was then traded to the Giants in exchange for a seventh-round pick.

In New York, Simmons became more of a special teams contributor, playing a higher percentage of special teams snaps than defensive snaps. In his 558 defensive snaps with the Giants, he received 68.9 and 45.6 PFF grades, respectively, in two seasons. He recorded an interception, a sack, two forced fumbles, and two tackles for loss in 34 games.

Simmons will likely play a role on special teams for Rich Bisaccia and can be a backup who can play all over the defensive front. He will be behind Quay Walker, Edgerrin Cooper, Isaiah McDuffie, and Ty'Ron Hopper in the rotation, battling with Kristian Welch for more snaps.

