Former Packers WR Won't Be Teaming Up with Ex-Vikings QB After All

The Seattle Seahawks have made as many offseason moves as any team in the NFL, including the free-agency signing of former Green Bay Packers wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling. With third-year player Jaxson Smith-Njigba and offseason trade acquisition Cooper Kupp already on the depth chart, there was an expectation that Valdes-Scantling would slot into the WR3 role due to his explosiveness.

With QB Geno Smith and wide receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf let go during the offseason, the Seahawks needed to get some help at all three positions. While former Minnesota Vikings QB Sam Darnold, Kupp, and Valdes-Scantling were turned to by Seattle, Valdes-Scantling was only signed to a one-year deal, leaving some doubt from the beginning if he could find a home on a roster that already had its top two receivers solidified.

On Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero confirmed the news that the Seahawks had released Valdes-Scantling.

The #Seahawks released veteran WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 26, 2025

Valdes-Scantling Unable to Find Latest Home After Being Released

Valdes-Scantling spent the first four seasons of his NFL career in Green Bay, having his best season in 2020 when he went for a career-high 690 receiving yards and six TDs. In the three seasons since he left the Packers, Valdes-Scantling has been with the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints prior to his brief stint this offseason with the Seahawks.

Valdes-Scantling has shown a lot of upside with his explosiveness, but has also dealt with several injuries, notably to his neck in 2024. That, coupled with the emergence of Tory Horton, the fifth-round draft pick out of Colorado State, put enhanced pressure on Valdes-Scantling to perform.

He was going to be WR3 at best, so that only made the decision to let him go even clearer for Seattle. Valdes-Scantling does not provide any boost to the special teams either, so the Seahawks did not see any benefit to keeping him on the roster.

The decision to release Valdes-Scantling came at a time when teams around the league are finalizing their 53-man rosters for the upcoming season. Green Bay was no different, as it trimmed its QB room to two (Jordan Love, Malik Willis) after waiving Sean Clifford and Taylor Elgersma. It's all a part of the NFL's annual 53-man roster deadline, leaving several notable players searching for a new home.

This is a tough break for Valdes-Scantling, especially considering the glimpses he has shown throughout his career. It did not work out in Seattle for him, but perhaps a new door will open as the season gets underway and potential openings pop up over the course of the season.

