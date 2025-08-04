Former Packers WR Seeing Legit Interest Despite Recent Release

One of the biggest battles in Green Bay Packers training camp is to see who will emerge as the top receiver. The receiver position has been a battle royal since Josh Jacobs sounded the alarm during Super Bowl week, and it's led to a competition between incumbents Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks, and incoming rookies Matthew Golden and Savion Williams.

With Christian Watson rehabbing from injury and trade rumors surrounding Terry McLaurin, there are a few wild cards that could be thrown into the competition by the end of camp. But there’s also a former Packers receiver who is still looking for his shot and generating interest after his recent release.

Former Packers WR Equanimeous St. Brown Gets Tryout with Raiders

According to KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson, the Raiders worked out former Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown over the weekend. St. Brown had been looking for a team to break in with for the upcoming season and briefly signed with the San Francisco 49ers before being released last week. But the 28-year-old continues to gather interest across the league and could be joining a squad in the near future.

#Raiers worked out Kawaan Baker, Equanimeous St. Brown, Albert Okwuegbunam (signed) — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 3, 2025

A fifth-round pick by the Packers in the 2018 draft, Brown caught 21 passes for 328 scoreless yards in his rookie season before injuries altered his trajectory. A severe high ankle sprain sidelined him for the entire 2019 season, and he left Green Bay to sign with the Chicago Bears as a free agent in 2022.

More injuries followed as hamstring and pectoral injuries limited him to seven games during the 2023 season, and he appeared in two games with the New Orleans Saints after spending most of last year on their practice squad.

The opportunity with the 49ers lasted just nine days, but teams probably see the upside in a 6-foot-5, 214-pound receiver that starred at Notre Dame before his arrival in the NFL. The Raiders could certainly use the depth after adding Jack Bech, Dont’e Thornton Jr., and Tommy Mellot in last April’s draft and returning Tre Tucker and Jakobi Meyers as projected starters.

While his brother, Amon-Ra St. Brown. has become the top receiver in his family and mortal enemy of Green Bay, it’s clear Equanimeous could find his way onto an NFL practice squad or even an active roster by the time next season rolls around.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: