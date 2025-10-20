Former Packers WR's Nightmare Week Ends with Sudden Release From Another New Team

Just hours before the Green Bay Packers escaped with the improbable comeback win over the Cardinals in Week 7, a former starter had his time with his new team cut short. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who had started this season on the San Francisco 49ers, was a surprise cut with an injury settlement on Sunday morning, per NBC Sports' Matt Maiocco. This came a few days after suffering a calf injury that landed him on the injured reserve list. Before his injury, MVS had his best game of the season in Week 6, putting up a season-high 22 receiving yards, making the news of his release that much more disappointing.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Gets Cut by 49ers After Only 5 Appearances

This is the latest development in the whirlwind that has been the last few years of Valdes-Scantling's career. Since the Chiefs decided to move on from him in the 2024 offseason, the 31-year-old has had a tumultuous stint in the NFL, signing with four different teams but failing to establish a permanent role for himself.

Year Team Result 2018-2021 Green Bay Packers Played entire rookie contract 2022-2023 Kansas City Chiefs Cut following 2023 season 2024 Buffalo Bills Cut after six games 2024 New Orleans Saints Did not re-sign 2025 Seattle Seahawks Released in final pre-season roster cuts 2025 San Francisco 49ers Cut after Week 6

After he signed with the Bills that offseason, he was released after just six games. He then signed with the Saints, and his time in New Orleans proved much more productive. Still, he didn't want to stay there and signed a one-year, $5.5 million deal with the Seahawks in the 2025 offseason. He failed to make the team and was released before the season and ended up with the 49ers.

In San Francisco, he suited up in five games, played 38% of the offensive snaps, and put up four catches for 40 yards. Thanks to his reputation around the league as a competent veteran who steps up his game in the postseason, MVS will likely get another chance this season, but he has to first prove he is healthy following his current calf injury. There will be WR-needy teams emerging throughout the season as the injury bug hits more teams.

In his heyday with the Packers, Valdes-Scantling was one of NFL's premier deep threats. In 2020, he averaged a whopping 20.9 yards per reception for the Packers, helping carry the, to the NFC Championship game against the Bucs. He had 115 catches and a touchdown in that game but it wasn't enough to make the Super Bowl. Regardless of where his career takes him now, most Packers fans will remember Valdes-Scantling fondly as an exciting playmaker with big playoff moments.

