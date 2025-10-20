Packers Have Reached the Danger Zone with Nate Hobbs Signing

It wasn't pretty, but the Green Bay Packers walked out of State Farm Stadium with a 27-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. Despite only scoring six points in the first half, the Packers found a way to buckle down and get the job done. Having said that, not everyone is off the hook following the comeback win.

Veteran cornerback Nate Hobbs was brought in this offseason to fill Jaire Alexander's void, and it's safe to say the free-agent addition hasn't lived up to the hype (or his $48 million pricetag). Hobbs has been frustrating to watch all season, and his performance against the Cardinals could have general manager Brian Gutekunst reconsidering the 29-year-old's future with the Packers.

Nate Hobbs' Week 7 Dud Gives Packers Another Reason to Cut Ties

Hobbs was hard to watch on Sunday, allowing four receptions on six targets for 86 yards and a 109.7 passer rating, culminating in a team-worst 46.9 Pro Football Focus coverage grade. That's without mentioning how he also missed two tackles on eight attempts, and he was even called for a holding penalty in the fourth quarter on a drive that ended in the Cardinals kicking a field goal.

Hobbs' performance has been disappointing in a vacuum, but it's even worse considering what he was doing with the Las Vegas Raiders last season. He only allowed a 96.3 passer rating without taking a penalty in 11 games (7 starts) with the Raiders in 2024, whereas he's up to a 120.9 rating and three penalties in six fewer contests with the Packers.

It's clear that Hobbs isn't suited for outside play and would benefit from being moved into the slot due to his lack of top-end speed. Unfortunately, the Packers aren't exactly ripe with exterior options, which could force GM Gutekunst to look for CB reinforcements ahead of the Nov. 4 trade deadline.

Although a temporary band-aid might be found in the coming weeks, Hobbs' future in Green Bay will remain uncertain as look as his struggles persist. The Packers could potentially get out of his contract in 2026 with a post-June 1 cut, which would lead to a $4 million dead cap hit next season while creating over $9 million in savings, according to Spotrac.

Hobbs likely isn't going anywhere this season, but that doesn't mean he can coast down the stretch. The veteran CB needs to turn things around if he wants to play out his entire contract with the Packers, emphasizing how he can't afford another dud anytime soon.

