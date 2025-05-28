Packers All-Pro Breaks Silence on Jaire Alexander Drama

The Green Bay Packers and Jaire Alexander are at a crossroads as we move forward with OTAs.

Alexander is under contract with Green Bay through the 2026 season and is set to have a base salary of just over $16.1 million for the 2025 campaign. The Packers have attempted to restructure Alexander's contract in hopes of giving the front office more wiggle room to address the needs they still have on the roster.

While Alexander has not agreed to any restructuring of his contract at this time, the two-time All-Pro selection does not have anywhere near as much leverage as he and his agent would prefer. Of that $16.1 million Alexander is set to make this coming season, none of the money is guaranteed. There is no safety net here for the cornerback, which makes skipping OTAs an interesting move to make.

Despite the business issues keeping Alexander away from the Packers at this time, the veteran defender still has plenty of support in the locker room, and Xavier McKinney proved that while speaking with the media on Wednesday.

This is the approach that every member of Green Bay's roster should take when pressed for thoughts on Alexander's contract situation. As much as McKinney and the rest of his teammates want to see Alexander back on the field alongside them, the business side of football is something that needs to be handled, and that is understood within the locker room.

With reports indicating the Packers presented Alexander and his agent with a restructured version of his current deal, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, something is likely to give sooner rather than later, as both sides appear to want to work out something that keeps Alexander in Green Bay for this season and beyond.

After dealing with injury issues over the last two seasons, Alexander has to be chomping at the bit to get back on the field and prove he is the same player he was before injuring the PCL in his knee during Week 8. Once the financials are figured out, he should have that opportunity in Green Bay.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: