Former Packers WR Joining Forces With Ex-Vikings QB in Free Agency

The pipeline between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers has several layers. For years, players such as Greg Jennings and Aaron Jones have crossed the Mississippi River to go play in Minnesota and Aaron Rodgers could be the next player to follow those footsteps.

But it’s rare for a former Viking to team with a former Packer somewhere other than Minneapolis or Green Bay. That situation presented itself on Wednesday and it could be an underrated connection from this year’s free agent class.

Marques Valdes-Scantling Joins Forces With Sam Darnold After Signing With Seahawks

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Marquez Valdes-Scantling has agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $5.5 million with the Seattle Seahawks.

Valdez-Scantling was a fifth-round pick by the Packers in the 2018 draft and has bounced around after four seasons in Green Bay, winning a pair of Super Bowl rings with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022 and 2023 before splitting time with the New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills last season.

Veteran WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling is signing with the #Seahawks on a one-year deal worth up to $5.5 million, per sources.



Deal negotiated by Harold C. Lewis, Ezra Thompson and Chad Berger of @NSAFootball pic.twitter.com/Uxe40X7F8v — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2025

Valdez-Scantling’s deep threat ability likely got him another job in Seattle. But it’s also surprising considering he’ll join forces with former Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold.

Darnold was an afterthought this time a year ago, signing a one-year, $10 million contract in free agency. But the Vikings struck gold as Darnold led Minnesota to a 14-3 record, completing 66.2% of his passes for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Darnold, the top quarterback on the market, agreed to a three-year, $100.5 million contract with Seattle on Monday and could be a perfect fit with Scantling.

Athlon Sports’s Doug Farrar dove deep into Seattle offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak’s tendencies with the New Orleans Saints last season and came up with three offensive tendencies. By putting the quarterback under center, using play-action and pre-snap motion, Kubiak’s offense leaned into the strength of Darnold, who put up monster numbers in all three scenarios in Kevin O’Connell’s offense.

So... this Klint Kubiak/Sam Darnold thing could work pretty well. https://t.co/EdAC4RMym6 pic.twitter.com/aQFXO49k0f — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) March 12, 2025

The better news for Valdez-Scantling is that Darnold loves to throw the ball deep. Darnold was tied with Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens with an average depth of target of 9.3 yards and only Anthony Richardson (12.3), Trevor Lawrence (9.9) and Jameis Winston (9.7) had a higher aDOT last season. By comparison, Valdez has an average depth of target of 16.7 yards in his career, including a 19.2 mark while splitting time with the Bills and Saints.

Perhaps the biggest reason Valdes-Scantling went to Seattle is the opportunity. DK Metcalf was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this week and Tyler Lockett was released on Wednesday, creating plenty of targets alongside Jaxson Smith-Njigba. But Darnold’s tendency to let it fly doesn’t hurt and creates a rare connection between a former Viking and a former Packer.

