Latest Aaron Rodgers Rumor is Dream Scenario for Packers Fans

There are plenty of things that Green Bay Packers fans would find amusing this offseason. The biggest would be acquiring a top-flight receiver or an elite edge rusher to get over the hump after an 11-6 record last season. But there are other ways to put a smile on the face of Packer fans and it’s connected to Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets two years ago, and his venture outside of Wisconsin turned out to be a disaster. After a year that was wiped out by a torn Achilles tendon and another where the Jets finished 5-12, the 41-year-old is set to become a free agent in the coming days and is free to sign with any team he chooses.

In other words, Rodgers has the chance to do the funniest thing ever. And his latest rumor could wind up being a dream scenario for Packers fans.

Vikings Listed As Potential Suitor for Aaron Rodgers

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reports that the Minnesota Vikings could be interested in signing Rodgers as a solution to their quarterback situation. The Vikings are currently attempting to keep Sam Darnold on a team-friendly contract but Russini says that Minnesota will try to sign Daniel Jones if Darnold leaves and attempt to sign Rodgers if both efforts fail.

As free agency approaches, the QB carousel is beginning to spin:



◽️ Decision makers around the league expect Sam Darnold to end up in Seattle on a multi-year deal

◽️ Minnesota will attempt to pivot and sign Daniel Jones, who is receiving interest from the Colts

◽️ The Vikings… pic.twitter.com/wu8NHBg4dW — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 8, 2025

This would be delicious in several ways. Rodgers put up solid numbers with the Jets last season, throwing for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. But he came with off-the-field baggage that caused head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas to be fired.

The Vikings’ culture seems strong at the moment with Kevin O’Connell signing a contract extension in January and an extension on the way for general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. But reeling in the control-driven Rodgers would be their biggest challenge yet.

It also says something about the Vikings’ quarterback of the future, J.J. McCarthy. While the Vikings need a quarterback to pair with the 10th overall pick in last year’s draft, regardless, signing Rodgers could say something about his development. McCarthy missed the entire 2024 season with a torn meniscus, and while he has returned to on-field training, he could be behind in his mental development, leading the Vikings to swing big on a starter for the 2025 season.

The Vikings deciding between Jones and a washed-up Rodgers would be juicy enough for Packers fans. But it would also call back to how Brett Favre’s career ended.

Favre was traded to the Jets to clear the way for Rodgers in 2008 and went to Minnesota the following season. That year wound up being one of the best of Favre’s career, leading the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game, but it saw Minnesota fans pull a 180 on a player they completely despised during his 16 years with the Packers.

While it would sting to see Rodgers do the same thing, it’s also unlikely considering how Rodgers played last season. It also would be entertaining to give Rodgers autonomy only to play like Favre did in 2010, throwing for 2,509 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions before retiring at the end of the season.

Eliminating an NFC North rival would be the perfect sabotage for the Packers, and it could lead to a dream scenario as Green Bay prepares for the 2025 season.

