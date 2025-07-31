Former Packers WR Gets Cut After Just 9 Days with New Team

It's no secret that the Green Bay Packers have had wide recevier issues in recent years, hence the selection of Texas speedster Matthew Golden in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

There are exciting players at the position, like Jayden Reed, the oft-injured Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Dontayvion Wicks, yet the organization has been searching for a true No. 1 option ever since Davante Adams left.

Someone that the Packers once drafted, hoping that he could provide value and develop into a dependable option, has now been released by an NFC rival during training camp.

The #49ers have released/waived the following players in corresponding moves:



Released WR Equanimeous St. Brown



Waived OL Sebastian Gutierrez, WR Malik Knowles and S Jaylen Mahoney https://t.co/fUEcydyGFt pic.twitter.com/nyKx7HFI94 — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) July 31, 2025

Former Packers WR Equanimeous St. Brown Released by 49ers

According to the NFL transaction report released daily, the San Francisco 49ers cut wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown. The brother of Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown, Equanimeous was originally taken by Green Bay in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Unfortunately for him, St. Brown lasted just nine days with his new team before head coach Kyle Shanahan and the organization's brass felt comfortable letting him walk.

He spent four years total with the Packers, though he missed the 2019 campaign due to injury. During that time, he only caught 37 of 66 targets for 543 yards and one TD. Following his Green Bay tenure, St. Brown stuck in the NFC North with the Chicago Bears, then the New Orleans Saints, prior to his efforts in San Francisco.

This has little impact on the Packers in 2025. They've got a strong foundation at the position and just need certain players to grow and stay healthy. While certain rookies have struggled and even already been cut, there's reason to believe that this draft class, led by Golden, can help Green Bay compete for a division title this season.

It'll be tough, uphill battle, particularly considering how difficult the NFC North figures to be, but the Packers are in a good spot. It's theoretically possible that Green Bay would consider bringing St. Brown back to compete in the preseason for a depth spot or practice squad allocation, yet it's unlikely considering the ongoing battle between guys like Malik Heath and Mecole Hardman.

In the end, it appears that general manager Brian Gutekunst made the correct decision in letting St. Brown go. His career hasn't panned out as planned, and this release is just the latest example as to why.

More San Francisco 49ers News and Rumors: